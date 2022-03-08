WNCC's Hernandez earns Region IX Player of the Week

Western Nebraska Community College’s Eli Hernandez, a freshman from Ontario, California, earned Region IX Player of the Week for the week ending March 6.

Hernandez had a big six games at home in helping the Cougars to a 5-1 record in games against Miles Community College and Otero College last week.

Hernandez batted .705 in the six games finishing with three doubles, two home runs, nine RBIs, and seven runs scored.

Hernandez’ heroics showed a couple of times. In a 20-19 come-from-behind win over Miles in which the Cougars trailed 15-6 in the seventh inning before winning the game in an extra inning, Hernandez went 4-for-5 from the plate with four RBIs, three runs scored, a home run, and a double.

He also had a big game in an Empire Conference 9-1 win over Otero on Friday, where he had a home run and double with four RBIs and two runs scored.

Hernandez is ranked 10th the latest NJCAAA national statistics with a .526 batting average in the 14 games played. For the season, Hernandez has four doubles, a triple, two home runs, 12 RBIs, and 12 runs scored.

His teammate Jack Jones is 35th in the NJCAA national batting race. Jones has a .459 average.

WNCC, 6-8 on the year, will be back in action March 13 in Phoenix when they play Madison College, a Division II junior college from Wisconsin that are ranked 4th in the Division II baseball poll. Madison’s first games will be in Arizona on March 10 against Chandler-Gilbert followed by games with Mesa Community College, Riverland Community College, and Miles Community College before playing Cougars in a 9-inning game.