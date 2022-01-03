 Skip to main content
WNFC wins at Turf Wars
SCOTTSBLUFF – Western Nebraska Football Club (WNFC) sent nine teams to compete at Turf Wars, an indoor soccer tournament at the University of Wyoming, from Dec. 31, 2021 to Jan. 2, 2022. Two teams won first place in their divisions: the U14 girls and U14 boys teams.

