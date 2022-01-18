SCOTTSBLUFF – Western Nebraska Football Club (WNFC) sent 12 boys and girls teams ranging from U10 through U19 to compete at the Black Hills Rapids Winter Classic, Jan. 14 - 16, 2022. Held at the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center in Rapid City, the Winter Classic is a 5 v 5 indoor soccer tournament. Three teams made it to the final round in their divisions: the U10 boys white and black teams finished in second place in the silver and gold divisions, respectively, and the U14 boys team in silver ll division were champions.
WNFC wins at Winter Classic
