WNFC wins at Winter Classic

SCOTTSBLUFF – Western Nebraska Football Club (WNFC) sent 12 boys and girls teams ranging from U10 through U19 to compete at the Black Hills Rapids Winter Classic, Jan. 14 - 16, 2022. Held at the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center in Rapid City, the Winter Classic is a 5 v 5 indoor soccer tournament. Three teams made it to the final round in their divisions: the U10 boys white and black teams finished in second place in the silver and gold divisions, respectively, and the U14 boys team in silver ll division were champions.