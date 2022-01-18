 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
WNFC wins at Winter Classic
WNFC U14 boys team coached by Jack Baker and Justin Dedic goes undefeated to win the Winter Classic, (from L) Carter Leuhrs, Cole Dedic, Noah Baker, Adriel Rubio, Alyck Rodriguez, Kayson Kelley and Micah Fitzke.

 Courtesy Photo

SCOTTSBLUFF – Western Nebraska Football Club (WNFC) sent 12 boys and girls teams ranging from U10 through U19 to compete at the Black Hills Rapids Winter Classic, Jan. 14 - 16, 2022. Held at the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center in Rapid City, the Winter Classic is a 5 v 5 indoor soccer tournament. Three teams made it to the final round in their divisions: the U10 boys white and black teams finished in second place in the silver and gold divisions, respectively, and the U14 boys team in silver ll division were champions.

