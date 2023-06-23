Madi Schlaepfer wrapped up her sophomore and final season at Iowa Western Community College this spring as she helped the Reiver women’s golf team to a 10th place finish in the national championship tournament.

The Gering High School graduate will now continue her career at Northwest Missouri State.

“Golfing at Iowa Western was an experience I will always remember,” said Schlaepfer, who was a standout golfer with the Bulldogs in her prep career. “Coach Matt Robinson gave me the opportunity to continue my education and grow my golf game and I could not thank him enough. I got to meet many people who will now be lifelong friends.”

Schlaepfer originally signed with William Penn University out of high school, but transferred to Iowa Western.

“I attended William Penn for a semester and I did not like the feel or fit of the school or golf team,” she said. “I chose to explore my opportunities at the end of the semester, and I found a good fit in Iowa Western. I feel like I made the best decision taking my education and golf career to Iowa Western.”

The past two years were memorable on the golf course.

“Competing at the national tournament this year was different than last year,” she said. “Last year, nationals was in Florida, and this year it was in Kansas. The weather and golf course had a different feel from Florida.

“Last year, I was able to help the team to a third-place finish at the national championship,” she said. “This was an accomplishment that I will never forget. This year, I was able to win three events individually and get golfer of the week four times. I was also named to ICACC First Team All-Region team.”

The NJCAA tournament was held in Garden City, Kansas, in May and the Reiver team took four freshmen and Schlaepfer to the meet. She finished 44th in the field overall, finishing with a four-round total of 328 (81-82-83-82).

It was her final tournament in a notable career with the Reivers.

“The two records I am apart of at Iowa Western are the lowest team score of 72 holes and the highest team finish at nationals and those came last year at the national championship,” Schlaepfer said. “I would say my best moments at Iowa Western were winning three tournaments and getting my scoring average down around five strokes from one semester to the next.”

Iowa Western coach Matt Robinson said Schlaepfer will be missed.

“She played a big part in our team the last two years,” Robinson said in a media release.

Schlaepfer captured the individual title in the first meet of the season at the Peru State Invite with a 2-day total of 149. She also fired a 2-day total of 157 at the Iowa Western Invite to finish fourth. At the Concordia, Schlaepfer led the team with a 75 and 76 in the two rounds and the team fired a season-best low score of 295.

“The Concordia Invite was a little different than other invites. Our athletic director took us to that tournament, so we had no coaching. The tournament was also 54 holes instead of 36,” she said. “I can say that winning that tournament without a coach and almost touching the school record was something we should be proud of. It showed that we could all play our best golf on the same days. For myself, I played good and finished in the top 10.”

Her all-time low score was a 67 that she shot in high school at the Lexington Meet during her senior year at Gering.

“Over my two years (in college), I have improved a good amount. I have adjusted to the longer yardages which is a big thing in college golf,” she said. “I would say that I improved most in my driving game while at Iowa Western.”

Schlaepfer added that her coach helped guide her in the right direction to be successful.

“I learned that college golf is different than high school. The competition is better, the sport is taken more serious, and the yardages played are longer,” she said. “I was guided in the right direction by Rob, so it did not take me long to adjust. I can take what I learned these past two years and use it in my next two years.”

Those next two years will be at the NCAA Division II level and she picked Northwest Missouri State in part because of the educational opportunities.

“It is also going to give me a chance to continue to improve on the golf course,” she said. The coaches have been very welcoming to me. I am excited for my next two years.”

Schlaepfer is working at Monument Shadows Golf Course in Gering this summer and will be playing a few tournaments. She added that she will enjoy the next two years of collegiate golf since the professional ranks are not in her future.

“I do not think I will continue to attend PGA school,” she said. “I have my heart set on being a middle school math teacher, so unless something does not go right there, I will probably not attend PGA school. I look forward to playing golf when I will have my summers free.”

Schlaepfer added that her golf game wouldn’t be the same today if she hadn’t gone to Iowa Western Community College.

“I would like to thank Coach Robinson for all he did for me,” she said. “Nothing I have done today would not have be possible without all of his work and dedication to the Iowa Western golf teams and facilities.”