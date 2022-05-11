Women's soccer player Lopes inks with Cleary University

After spending three years playing for the Western Nebraska Community College women’s soccer team, Ana Caroline Lopes has found a new home to continue her soccer career after signing last week with Cleary University in Michigan.

Lopes picked Cleary because of the soccer program and the scholarship she was given.

“The first point was the scholarship and then it was the soccer program which is new,” Lopes said. “Besides, it's a business-only college. Also, it is very close to a big city and I am excited for it.”

Cleary was one of her choices for college. She was also looking at schools in California, Texas, and New York.

The biggest thing for Lopes is she gets to play soccer in college as she strives to become a professional soccer player.

“Soccer has been my life. I started playing when I was five years old,” she said. “So, to play two more years is very good because I want to be a professional soccer player, so I have two more years to grow and learn more. Hopefully I can continue my goal in the future to become a professional soccer player.”

She had three years playing at WNCC. She started playing in the fall of 2019. Then COVID hit and all junior college athletes got a free semester to play, so she played in the spring of 2021 and then the fall of 2021. Lopes said for her and the rest of the international students, COVID was hard. Lopes got through it because of the WNCC family.

“It was a very difficult process dealing with COVID,” she said. “But WNCC was like family to me and you guys took care of the internationals a lot. Thank you so much for making the process smoother.”

Lopes had a strong three years at WNCC. In her time as a Cougar, she scored five goals in her three seasons, two in 2019 and three in Spring 2021. She also had four assists in her time at WNCC.

Lopes said she has learned a lot from the coaches and the other players to better her game and will miss them.

“The coaches and my teammates have helped me,” she said. “”But besides that, I've always tried to walk with Raquel (Ferreira), because we really want to be a professional athlete and that brings us together to seek to grow and evolve. I will miss playing with her.”

That is why this week Lopes is living with a heavy heart because it is time so say goodbye to her friends and adopted family for the first time as she moves on to become a red and navy blue Cougar at Cleary.

“This is my last week and the week that my heart is very sad because I already miss it here, but happy for this achievement of graduating,” Lopes said. “WNCC made me the woman I am today. She shaped my character, taught me to be strong as an athlete and a person and showed me new possibilities to be happy.”

Lopes said she will miss Scottsbluff as it has become a second home to her.

“I will miss the friendships I built here,” she said. “From my teammates, the coaches, the teachers and all the staff/people I met here. And I won't miss having nothing to do, but Scottsbluff was good for getting closer to people.”

The biggest thing Lopes has to share as she leaves WNCC with her bubbly personality is her gratitude for everyone she has come across.

“Thank you WNCC for everything you've done for me,” she said. “I am very grateful for the opportunity to represent you in competitions. I hope I taught you something that can help people grow. I loved what I did here and I will miss everyone so much.”