Wrestlers take to mats for day two of state

The semifinalists for the 2022 NSAA Individual Wrestling Championship took to the mats for day two of the event. Of the ten who moved on to the semifinals, seven punched their tickets to the final round of their respective brackets and a chance to claim a state title.

The first match of the winner’s bracket for Class B was Gering’s Ashton Dane facing Blair’s Hudson Loges in the 106 matchup as Dane won in a 6-0 decision. On the other side of the bracket, Christopher Gamino of Scottsbluff will face Loges for a spot in the third place match.

Another close matchup was Sidney’s Chance Houser defeating Garrison Brehm from Waverly 8-6; Houser will face Bennington’s Kael Lauridsen in the Class B 113 final.

Scottsbluff’s Connor Whiteley defeated Zach Ourada from Skutt Catholic in a 2-1 decision. Whiteley will wrestle Cyrus Wells from Broken Bow in 132. Ourada was the reigning champion in the weight class.

In the 145 semifinal, Quinn Bailey of Chadron and Landon Templar of Blair squared off, with Templar winning in a 4-1 decision.