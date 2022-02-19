Wrestlers take to mats for day two of state

The semifinalists for the 2022 NSAA Individual Wrestling Championship took to the mats for day two of the event. Of the ten who moved on to the semifinals, seven punched their tickets to the final round of their respective brackets and a chance to claim a state title.
The first match of the winner’s bracket for Class B was Gering’s Ashton Dane facing Blair’s Hudson Loges in the 106 matchup as Dane won in a 6-0 decision. On the other side of the bracket, Christopher Gamino of Scottsbluff will face Loges for a spot in the third place match.
Another close matchup was Sidney’s Chance Houser defeating Garrison Brehm from Waverly 8-6; Houser will face Bennington’s Kael Lauridsen in the Class B 113 final.
Scottsbluff’s Connor Whiteley defeated Zach Ourada from Skutt Catholic in a 2-1 decision. Whiteley will wrestle Cyrus Wells from Broken Bow in 132. Ourada was the reigning champion in the weight class.
In the 145 semifinal, Quinn Bailey of Chadron and Landon Templar of Blair squared off, with Templar winning in a 4-1 decision.
170 saw Scottsbluff’s Frankie Trevino lose to Beatrice’s Torrance Keehn in a 2-1 decision during the semifinals. Trevino now moves to the consolation bracket where he will face Pierce’s Matt Christensen for a chance at third place. The two faced off in the first round with Trevino winning 9-4.
Collin Schwartzkopf of Gering downed Jay Ballard of Boys town in a 4-1 decision and moves on to the final for B 220 against Mikah Ruiz from Nebraska City.
Gering’s Jacob Awiszus and Aurora’s Brekyn Papineau squared off in the 182 semifinal with Awiszus winning 8-3. Awiszus will rematch Deegan Nelson from Beatrice as Nelson won between the two in the district final on Feb. 12.
Mitchell’s Ace Hobbs pinned Yutan’s Janson Pilkington to move on to wrestle O’Neill’s Dylan Parks in C106.
Crawford’s Kolby Welling was defeated in a 5-2 decision by Crawford’s Jestin Bayer and will face Sean Duffy to decide who moves to the third and fifth place matches for D182.
The semifinal in the Class D 113 pound bracket went down to the wire as Hemingford’s Creel Weber defeated Twin Loup’s Nolan Osborn by the slimmest of margins in a 1-0 ultimate tie breaker.
In a class D showdown, Steven Menke from Bridgeport managed to defeat Gabe Escalante from Winside in a 6-4 decision. He will face Gunner Mumford from Thayer Central for the 160 championship.
On the girls’ side in the consolation bracket, Bayard’s Carlie McKibbin was defeated by Luci Rougean of JCC Girls. An in the winners bracket, Kenli Boeselager of Chadron defeated Maria Barnes from Ogallala in a 5-1 decision to face Angelean Rose from Omaha Central.
Gering is in sixth with 72.5 points as Scottsbluff is in eighth with 59. The wrestling will continue Feb. 19 with consolation semifinals starting at 8:30 A.M. CST and the championships start at 3:30 CST.
Emanuel Casillas is a sports reporter with the Star-Herald. He can be reached at 308-632-9047 or emailed at emanuel.casillas@starherald.com.