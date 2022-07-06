Wyoming ropers win titles in Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT - Four Wyoming ropers won titles at this year’s Camp Clarke Stampede Rodeo held over the Fourth of July weekend at Bridgeport’s Morrill County Fairgrounds.

Yoder’s Clayton Van Aken and Casper’s Jayden Johnson captured first place in team roping with a time of 5.7 seconds. Van Aken also teamed up with Yoder’s Lydia Van Aken to win the mixed team roping with a time of 7.8

Jason Hubbard, of Zatassel, Wyo., claimed the top prize in calf roping with a winning time of 9.1 seconds.

The champion in the breakaway roping was Valentine’s Mataya Eklund, who clocked a winning time of 2.4 seconds.

Hunter Boydston, of Grover, Colorado, cashed out as the bull riding winner. He won the title with a score of 84. Ord’s Dodge Daniels finished a close second with a ride of 78.

Kansas cowgirl Tammy Peterson dashed to a top finish in the barrel racing. Peterson, of Cimarron, clocked a winning time of 17.49 seconds. Ainsworth’s Patty Finney ended right behind in second with a time of 17.53.

Nebraska cowboys placed first in the other three events.

Seneca’s Spencer DeNaeyer won the bareback riding with a score of 82. Gordon’s Taylon Pascoe took second with a 56.

The saddle bronc title was claimed by Ansley’s Brody McAbee with a score of 82. Harrison’s Leif Meidell finished a close second with a 78.

Ohiowa’s Thayne Kimbrough won the steer wrestling with a time of 4.7 seconds.

Over 300 contestants competed in the rodeo.

Bareback riding - 1, Spencer DeNaeyer, 82. 2, Taylon Pascoe, 56.

Steer wrestling - 1, Thayne Kimbrough, 4.7. 2, Tyler Ravenscsroft, 4.9. 2, Jeff Richardson, 4.9. 4, Taydon Gorsuch, 5.0. 5, Wyatt Tibbitts, 5.4. 6, Cass Lytle, 5.8.

Breakaway roping - 1, Mataya Eklund, 2.4. 2, Brooke McLemore, 2.6. 3, Taylor Lagasse, 2.7. 4, KL Collmorgen, 2.9. 4, Sierra Lee, 2.9. 6, Makaylah Rhodes, 3.0. 6, Brooke McCully, 3.0. 6, Kelley Haythorn, 3.0.

Saddle bronc riding - 1, Brody McAbee, 82. 2, Leif Meidell, 78.

Team roping - 1, Clayton Van Aken, Jayden Johnson, 5.7. 2, Spencer Sinner, Doug Finney, 6.6. 3, Blair Lammers, Shad Chadwick, 6.7. 4, Cole Remington, Mitch Murray, 6.8. 5, Cooper Brott, Todd Hollenbeck, 7.9. 6, Jade Schmidt, Jade Nelson, 8.1. 7, Rowdy Weil, Roan Weil, 8.9. 8, Jhett Trenary, Gralyn Elkins, 10.0.

Barrel racing - 1, Tammy Peterson, 17.49. 2, Patty Finney, 17.53. 3, D’Ann Gelsen, 17.66. 4, Blaise Lange, 17.70. 5, Deb Cox, 17.72. 6, Sierra Spratt, 17.73. 7, Mable McAbee, 17.75. 8, Ginalee Sinner, 17.81.

Bull riding - 1, Hunter Boydston, 84. 2, Dodge Daniels, 78.

Calf roping - 1, Jason Hubbard, 9.1. 2, Mitch McAdow, 9.7. 3, Coy Arnold, 9.8. 4, Layton Little, 9.9. 5, Grant Lindsey, 10.1. 6, Clete Scheer, 10.5. 7, Cooper Slavin, 10.6. 8, Patrick Martin, 10.7. 8, Cade Lockhart, 10.7.

Mixed team roping - 1, Lydia Van Aken, Clayton Van Aken, 7.8. 2, Danielle Wray, Jayden Johnson, 8.6. 3, Taylor Lagasse, Chase Boekhaus, 9.0. 4, Amy Johnson, Brad Johnson, 9.1. 5, Harlee Voxx, Mitch Murray, 10.1. 6, Brook Jamison, Shad Chadwick, 10.2. 7, Pam Hollenbeck, Todd Hollenbeck, 13.0. 7, Ginnalee Sinner, Quincy Opela, 13.0.