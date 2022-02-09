Youth wrestler close to Trinity Award

Like most kids, there will be nerves along with the excitement they feel when competing against others from different states in large scale settings. O’Gorman watches his next opponent when he gets nervous.

“It’s exciting. Sometimes I get nervous but sometimes I don’t,” he said. “(When I get nervous) I just watch my opponents who finished that I am going to wrestle and I see what they do.”

One of the highlights for O’Gorman is that he gets to warm up, practice and wrestle with his friends.

“James Garcia has helped him. They both placed at the Tulsa Nationals so he was his warm-up partner,” Khalie said. “That’s one of the fun parts for Preston too because he gets to warm up with his friend.”

Garcia placed sixth at Tulsa in the 8U 67lb bracket and placed fourth at the Kickoff in November.

Although wrestling is his favorite, O’Gorman will start playing other sports in the future.

“I’m good at it and I win a lot of trophies and medals.”

Going into every tournament, O’Gorman’s mindset is that he thinks that he is going to win, which will be the same going into this week.

O’Gorman will be one of many wrestlers competing in the Deter Classic Duals in Gering on Saturday.

Bryanna Winner is the sports editor at starherald.com. She can be reached at 308-632-9045 or via email at bryanna.winner@starherald.com.

