Youth wrestler close to Trinity Award

Within the World of Wrestling, there are three major tournaments throughout the year; the Kickoff Classic, the Tulsa Nationals, and the Reno Worlds. By winning all three, wrestlers can win the Trinity Award.
This year, Alliance’s Preston O’Gorman is one win away from achieving this feat. The 7-year old, who goes to school in Hemingford, is currently ranked No. 1 in the 6U 43lb weight class following the win in Tulsa back in January.
“We are very proud to watch him and how far he has come,” his mother Khalie said.
When O’Gorman won in Tulsa, his parents and coach William Schwartzkopf were excited knowing that this win was his second win in the series.
“I was pretty pumped. Tanner, his dad, and I were in the corners for that and we were expecting a tough match,” Schwartzkopf said. “(Hagen Wolfenberger) got hurt in the Kickoff in November, the first leg of that tournament series, he ended up falling to sixth place so we didn’t get to see him wrestle.
“We watched his first couple matches and I knew we were going to be in for a match but I didn’t think it was going to be a 4-3 decision. We were pretty excited. I expected him to win, he worked hard all year but that kid he had in the finals really surprised us.”
He was introduced to the sport of wrestling by his parents around the age of 3-years old.
“We introduced Preston to wrestling around three years old and then it’s always been sort of a family deal,” Tanner said. “I did it my whole life, I went to college (Wayne State) and did it so it was exciting when he took to it so well.”
O’Gorman drives to Scottsbluff to train with Schwartzkopf and the Nebraska Elite Wrestling Club, which he has been part of since November 2020.
“I wanted to give him the best opportunities so that when I met William (Schwartzkopf),” Tanner said. “We live in Alliance so we drive an hour just for his coaching and for the families and kids in the club that we have.”
Since he started working with Schwartzkopf, O’Gorman has only lost two matches, both of which he has avenged.
“He’s only lost two matches since 2020 and that was his real first year wrestling. Those losses, he’s revenged. The loss he had in December 2020, that kid is in the 8U group, he’s a Tulsa runner-up and Preston has beaten him twice already this year,” Schwarzkopf said. “He’s been good since he started, he works extremely hard. A lot of people ask ‘what do you do’ and he just out works everybody in the room. We have seventh graders and down and he just out hustles everybody.”
Like most kids, there will be nerves along with the excitement they feel when competing against others from different states in large scale settings. O’Gorman watches his next opponent when he gets nervous.
“It’s exciting. Sometimes I get nervous but sometimes I don’t,” he said. “(When I get nervous) I just watch my opponents who finished that I am going to wrestle and I see what they do.”
One of the highlights for O’Gorman is that he gets to warm up, practice and wrestle with his friends.
“James Garcia has helped him. They both placed at the Tulsa Nationals so he was his warm-up partner,” Khalie said. “That’s one of the fun parts for Preston too because he gets to warm up with his friend.”
Garcia placed sixth at Tulsa in the 8U 67lb bracket and placed fourth at the Kickoff in November.
Although wrestling is his favorite, O’Gorman will start playing other sports in the future.
“I’m good at it and I win a lot of trophies and medals.”
Going into every tournament, O’Gorman’s mindset is that he thinks that he is going to win, which will be the same going into this week.
O’Gorman will be one of many wrestlers competing in the Deter Classic Duals in Gering on Saturday.
