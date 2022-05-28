Zephyrs defeat Bombers twice in doubleheader

In a double header on Saturday, the WESTCO Zephyrs took on the Bridgeport Bombers in a doubleheader, with the Zephyrs winning both games. The first by a final score of 18-1 and the second 13-4.

The first game ended after five innings where WESTCO put up nine runs in the bottom of the fourth to trigger the mercy rule.

“Game one, Porter Robbins gave us a really strong performance on the mound, with three strong innings. He threw a lot of strikes and got ahead of hitters and didn’t allow that many hits, then Gavin Baltz came in relief and threw two innings really well. We swung the bat and took advantage of the opportunities we had on base,” WESTCO coach Dallas Liptac said.

In the first game, the Zephyrs had 10 hits to the Bombers one, and managed to steal seven bases in the first contest of the day.

In the first contest, 10 different batters managed to score runs, those being Porter Robbins, Adan Vargas, Micheal Fisher, Baltz, Andon Pittman, Cortez Palomo, Moises Panduro, Riley Strauch, and Cameron Meyer. Robbins was also the winning pitcher, striking out seven batters and allowing one hit in the first contest.

The second game of the day was a different story with the same outcome as the Zephyrs won once again, although it took the WESTCO team longer into the game to find their form.

“In game two, we didn’t come out as ready to play as I would have liked, but we found a way at the end to pull away, and Cameron (Meyer) found a way to get us through without his best stuff,” Liptac said.

One of the highlights of game two was a Hunter McCollum bases clearing triple in the fourth that provided an offensive spark to help the Zephyrs pull away from the Bombers.

Once again, the Zephyrs tallied a total of 10 hits, but only out-hit Bridgeport by two hits. Vargas, Baltz, Palomo, Hunter McCollum, Paduro, and Hunter Garcia all scored runs in the second contest.

Baserunning was a major aspect of both games that helped contribute to both victories.

“Baserunning is something that we wanted to make sure we worked on today. It was a big point of emphasis going into these two games was taking advantage of base pass and that was something I think the guys answered the call really well,” Liptac said.

Game 1

Bridgeport 00100XX - 1 1 1

WESTCO 6219XXX - 18 10 1

WP - Porter Robbins

LP - Matthew Monheiser

Game 2

Bridgeport 10210XX - 4 8 2

WESTCO 3244XX - 13 10 0

WP - Cameron Meyer

LP - Kolton Kriha

3B - Hunter McCollum

2B - Hunter McCollum, Andon Pittman

Emanuel Casillas is a sports reporter with the Star-Herald. He can be reached at 308-632-9047 or emailed at emanuel.casillas@starherald.com.

