Zephyrs down Chadron, Express fall

CHADRON – The WESTCO and Chadron senior baseball games hooked up in a long contest as the Zephyrs scored runs in all seven innings in earning the 10-6 win.

The Chadron juniors earned a thrilling win over the WESTCO Express as Caden Buskirk scored with two outs for the walk-off 13-12 win over the Express.

The senior game was a high-scoring contest unlike the Zephyrs game on Tuesday when they beat Gering 1-0 in a pitcher’s dual.

Wednesday night, both teams opened the game with two in the first.

The Zephyrs’ first run came on an Adan Vargas run-scoring double and Vargas scored on a groundout.

Chadron tied it in the bottom of the first as Quinn Bailey tripled and scored on a wild pitch. Later, Seth Gaswick scored on a passed ball.

The second inning was just as wild. The Zephyrs, with two outs, made a rally. Porter Robbins got on with a single and scored on a Vargas single.

Chadron followed suit to the Zephyrs with one run in the second. Dalton Stewart walked and scored on a passed ball to tie the game to tie the game at 3-3.

WESTCO added another run in the third for a 4-3 lead as Roy Tarango singled and courtesy runner Gavin Baltz scored on a passed ball.

The Zephyrs held Chadron scoreless in the bottom of the third and had a big inning in the fourth with two runs on just one hit. Hunter McCollum scored the first run with a double and then Tarango scored McCollum with a sacrifice fly to make it 6-3.

WESTCO widened the lead in the fifth when they loaded the bases on singles by Fisher and Riley Strauch and a walk by Robbins. Vargas then singled in two runs to make it 8-3.

The Zephyrs managed just one in the sixth as Robbins had a run-scoring single to score Moises Panduro for a 9-3 lead.

The seventh inning saw WESTCO plate just one run as McCollum tripled and scored on a groundout. Chadron tried to make a comeback in the seventh as Dawson Dunbar was hit by a pitch and then Broc Berry reached on an error. Dunbar scored on a Buskirk single and then Berry scored on a Cody Hall single to make it 10-5. Noah Brown made it 10-6 with a single to score Buskirk.

The junior game saw a combined 25 runs and 25 hits between the two teams in the five innings. The Express had a pair of players finish with three hits each. Michael Fisher had three doubles with four RBIs and three runs scored while Dawson Barrett had a double with five RBIs. George Schmall had two hits with a double.

The Express took a 2-0 lead with two in the first as Barrett singled home Oscar Felix with the first run and Fisher scored on an Owen Latham single.

The Express added three more in the second for a 5-0 lead. The big hits included Fisher delivering a 2-run double and Mical Villagrana with a run-scoring single.

Chadron came back in the bottom of the second with two runs of their own including a run-scoring triple by Bailey and then Bailey scored on a ground-out to trail 5-2.

The Express added four more in the third to lead 9-2 on four hits. The big hit was a 2-run double by Fisher to make it 7-2 and then Barrett singled to score two for the seven-run lead.

Chadron came right back with five in the third and five in the fourth to lead 12-9. The third saw Berry tripled home two runs and then Bailey had a run-scoring single to trail 9-5 with no outs. Derek Bissonette then doubled home two more to make it 9-7.

Chadron held the Express scoreless in the top of the fourth and scored five in the bottom of the frame. Chadron loaded the bases with one out and then Bailey singled home two runs to tie the game at 9-9. Brady Daniels followed with a run-scoring single to make it 10-9 and then Tayven Jenkins made it 12-9 with a run-scoring single.

The Express tied the game in the top of the fifth with three runs. Villagrana walked and then Fisher doubled. Barrett followed with a double to score two runs and Thatcher Thomalla scored to tie the game.

In the final at-bat, Chadron got a lead-off double by Buskirk. Then, with two outs, Bailey singled to score Buskirk with the winning run.

The WESTCO Zephyrs will have a day off before they host the Scottsbluff Screenprinting Woodbat tournament Friday through Sunday. The Zephyrs will have two games each on Friday and Saturday. Friday, the Zephyrs will face Buckley at 5 p.m. and then Alliance at 6 p.m.

Senior

Zephyrs 211 221 1 - 10 14 1

Chadron 210 000 3 - 6 9 2

WP - Riley Strauch

LP - Dawson Dunbar

2B - Zephyrs (Michael Fisher, Adan Vargas, Hunter McCollum)

3B - Chadron (Quinn Bailey), Zephyrs (Hunter McCollum)

Junior

EXPRESS 234 03 - 12 13 6

Chadron 025 51 - 13 12 3

WP - Trey Hendrickson

LP - Blake Grasmick

2B - Express (Dawson Barrett, Michael Fisher 3, George Schmall), Chadron (Caden Buskirk, Derek Bissonette)

3B - Chadron (Broc Berry, Quinn Bailey)