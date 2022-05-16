Zephyrs drop DH to Cheyenne Post 6

It was a learning weekend for the WESTCO Zephyrs as the senior American Legion baseball team dropped four games on Saturday and Sunday.

On Saturday, the Zephyrs traveled to Casper, Wyoming, and dropped a pair of contests 12-4 and 26-4.

It didn’t get any easier on Sunday as WESTCO faced perennial power Cheyenne Post 6. After falling 16-0 in game one against the Sixers, the Zephyrs wrapped up the doubleheader with an impressive game even though the Zephyrs fell 8-0.

WESTCO Zephyr coach Dallas Liptac said that Saturday’s games with Casper were tougher to take than the games with Cheyenne on Sunday.

“Saturday was tougher than today (Sunday),” Liptac said. “I was really happy in game two of how we competed. Cameron Meyer gave us everything he could on the mound. If he doesn’t give us four and a third there, we will get real dicey on our pitching. It was really great to see Cam work through some stuff and start to get outs for us.”

That second game against Cheyenne Post showed just how good of a Zephyr team they can be if they come ready to play and put their minds to it. Game two easily could have been another 10-plus run loss, but it wasn’t; it was a lot more competitive.

“That is what I told the guys before the game is I said we will find out who wants to be here and who just wants to play. I was real happy with that,” LIptac said. “We have a lot of experience and we will continue to learn and continue to push them in practice.”

Sunday’s games with Cheyenne Post 6 were contrasting contests. The first game saw Cheyenne score five runs in the third and fourth for a 10-0 lead. Post 6 would add two more in the fourth and four in the fifth for the 16-0 win.

Post 6 out-hit the Zephyrs 16-2. Post 6 was led by former Zephyr player Wyatt Haught, who went 3-for-4 with three RBIs and two runs scored.

WESTCO’s two hits came from Roy Tarango and Adan Vargas. Tarango and Vargas’ singles came in the first inning when the Zephyrs had something going. Tarango started things with a one-out single and then Hunter McCollum walked. Vargas followed with a single to load the bases but that was it.

The second game was a lot better, especially after the first two innings where the Post 6 Sixers posted three and four runs to take a 7-0 lead after two innings. After that, the Zephyrs stayed tough as they allowed just one run.

Still, the Zephyrs had trouble manufacturing runs as they had just one hit in the game. That came from Hunter Garcia in the first inning when Garcia had a 2-out single.

WESTCO managed two runners in the second inning as Moises Panduro and Meyer each walked, but the Zephyrs couldn’t get them in.

Garcia also got on in the third on an error, while Panduro reached in the fourth.

The Zephyrs will have five days off before they are back at home when they host Chadron on Friday in a junior and senior doubleheader. Friday’s contest will also be WESTCO night.

“We have Chadron at home on Friday with a junior/senior doubleheader and it is WESTCO night,” Liptac said. “Now we have some days to recover from playing two really good opponents and hopefully we grow this week in practice and are ready to go.”

Sunday’s Games

Game 1

Cheyenne Post 6 055 24 – 16 16 2

WESTCO Zephyrs 000 00 – 0 2 0

LP – Hunter McCollum.

Game 2

Cheyenne Post6 340 01 – 8 9 2

WESTCO Zephyrs 000 00 – 0 1 1

LP – Cameron Meyer.

Saturday’s Games

Game 1

WESTCO Zephyrs 300 010 0 – 4 7 0

Casper 302 205 x – 12 9 2

LP – Hunter Garcia.

2B – Hunter McCollum 2.

Game 2

WESTCO Zephyrs 310 00 – 4 8 1

Casper 591 (11)x – 26 22 2

LP – Sebastian Martinez.

2B – Hunter Garcia.