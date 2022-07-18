Zephyrs end season at area tournament

HASTINGS – The WESTCO Zephyrs baseball team saw their season come to an end at the Class A, Area 7 tournament in Hastings with a 6-1 loss to Hastings.

Even with the loss, first-year head coach Dallas Liptac was pleased with how his team played at the tournament and through the season.

“We had a really good season I thought. We came into the season having to replace a lot of production from last year and guys without a lot of varsity baseball experience,” Liptac said. “I thought as the season moved along, a lot of those guys that had to step into roles, really came along and progressed like I hoped they would.”

The Zephyrs finished the area tournament 1-2. WESTCO fell 6-1 to Kearney on Friday and then beat Grand Island U-Save 9-6 in 10 innings on Saturday. Sunday, the Zephyrs lost to Hastings 6-1 to end their season at 27-20.

Liptac thought they played well at the tournament and had good pitching performances.

“I thought we played really well even though we went 1-2,” Liptac said. “Hunter McCollum pitched really good against Kearney and it was a 3-1 game going to the seventh. We just couldn’t find the clutch hit that we needed for a large part of that game.

“(Saturday) we got it going when we needed to. Sebastian Martinez and Riley Strauch really pitched incredible and we got our bats going to pull away. Then today (Sunday) Hastings got on us a couple runs early but Cameron Meyer settled in and gave us six really good innings on the mound. We put good swings on and put runners on in quite a few of the innings but we just weren’t able to get them home. I thought we did a really good job of competing at area this year.”

Neither team scored in the first inning. Hastings struck first with two in the second and third innings.

WESTCO came back with a run in the fourth. McCollum started the rally by being plunked by a pitch. Andon Pittman followed with a single. With two outs, Cortez Palomo came through with a single to center field to score McCollum.

WESTCO had had another rally in the fifth as Porter Robbins and Adan Vargas each had singles with two outs, but the Zephyrs couldn’t get the runners home.

The seventh saw WESTCO mount a 2-out rally. Gavin Dunkel started things with a 2-out walk followed by a Robbins single. That was all they could produce as they fell in the contest.

WESTCO managed six hits in the game to Hastings’ 13. Robbins led the way with a 2-for-4 day with two singles.

Meyer threw well on the mound in going six innings in allowing four runs on nine hits with two strikeouts. Michael Fisher finished off the game, tossing the seventh and allowing two runs and two hits.

Liptac is excited for next year even though they lose some key players. Liptac said they will take some time off and he told the kids to take a break from baseball and go and play several sports in school. They will begin off-season practice during the winter sports season.

“The outlook for next year is we are losing quite a bit, but the guys we have coming back will be key guys for us and guys that made a lot of progress this year. I am excited for another year to work with them to see how they improve even more,” Liptac said. “We probably will have to pull some guys up from the junior team with the hopes they have the same progression that the guys that did that this year.”

Next year’s workouts will be in the winter, Liptac said.

“I told these guys to play as many sports as they can. Go play a fall sport and keep that competitiveness going. Last year, we started after fall sports got over so the guys that are not in a winter sport will start working with us a couple days a week and the guys that are doing winter sports, anytime they can show up they show up. I encourage guys to play as many sports as they can.”

Liptac couldn’t be more thrilled with his first year as head coach.

“I told the guys today that I couldn’t have asked more from them,” he said. “They were really coachable and did a great job of listening to the coaches and trusting us, the staff, in putting them in the right positions to succeed. I am very proud of the guys and how they played this season.”

Hastings 022 000 2 - 6 13 0

Zephyrs 000 100 0 - 1 6 1

LP-Cameron Meyer