Zephyrs fall, Express win both on Saturday

Playing in their own respective tournament, the WESTCO Zephyrs and Express played games on Saturday, with the Zephyrs losing their only game on the day 4-2 against Douglas and the Express winning both games 11-3 and 10-8.

The Zephyrs game started as a defensive battle, with the teams scoreless through the first four innings. It was not until the bottom of the fifth inning that the Zephyrs were able to put the first runs on the board, an inside-the-park home run by Hunter McCollum that brought in Adan Vargas as well.

The sixth inning was scoreless as well, which left the Zephyrs with only one more inning to defend their lead, but were unable to do so in giving up four runs to the Cats in the top of the seventh inning. The Zephyrs were unable to continue the game, or outright, win in their final chance.

The Express were able to defeat Spearfish by a final score of 11-3 as Spearfish was on the board first, but afterward it was all Express.

Spearfish put the first run up in the top of the first inning, followed by a scoreless second inning. In the third inning, the Express allowed another run, but answered by getting on the board with their first run, a single from Thatcher Thomalla bringing in Blake Grasmick.

The Express took their first lead of the game in the bottom of the fourth and never looked back with a Owen Latham single bringing in Dawson Barrett. Later in the inning the Express piled on more runs with another run from Latham, and Traven Jackson scoring on a Spearfish error, the next at bat Mical Villagrana scored after tagging up.

The Express won their second game of the day 10-8 against Brandon Valley. Brandon Valley put the first three runs on the board in the second and third innings before the Express scored two of their own in the fourth.

Latham got both RBIs on a single to center field to bring in Ryan Hinman and Sam Bowlin. Another two by Brandon Valley extended their lead to 5-2 going into the top of the sixth.

The sixth is where the Express broke it open with six runs. With the bases loaded and one out, Villagrana singled one in, Grasmick doubled for another two runs and then with two outs, Barrett brought one in after getting hit by a pitch before Jhett Webb singled in another to go up 8-5. Brandon Valley scored one later in the inning on a wild pitch.

The seventh saw Grasmick single in another run, putting him at three RBIs as Hinman brought in the final Express run to go up 10-6. Brandon Valley mounted a comeback in the bottom part of the inning but it wasn’t enough.

The Express and Zephyrs will continue their respective tournaments on Sunday, June 12.

Seniors

DOUGLAS 000 00 04 - 4 6 1

ZEPHYRS 000 020 0 - 2 8 2

L - Cameron Meyer

2B - Riley Strauch, Roy Tarango

HR - Hunter McCollum

Juniors

SPEARFISH 101 001 - 3 6 1

EXPRESS 001 532 - 11 11 4

W - Dustion Rector

2B - Traven Jackson, Mical Villagrana

EXPRESS 000 206 2 - 10 14 4

BRANDON VALLEY 012 021 2 - 8 12 2

W - Mical Villagrana

2B - Blake Grasmick

Emanuel Casillas is a sports reporter with the Star-Herald. He can be reached at 308-632-9047 or emailed at emanuel.casillas@starherald.com.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.