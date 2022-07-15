Zephyrs fall in area tournament

The WESTCO Zephyrs and Kearney Runza faced off on Friday in the first round of the Class A, Area 7 tournament in Hastings as the Zephyrs fell 5-1, moving to the loser’s bracket of the tournament.

Kearney struck first with a run in the top of the second on a single to Porter Robbins in left field and then took a 2-0 on a bases loaded ground out to Andon Pittman.

Roy Tarango got WESTCO’s first hit of the game in the bottom of the fifth on a line drive single to center field. Tarango advanced to second before being moved over by a Cortez Palomo ground out.

On the following at-bat, Hunter Garcia singled in Tarango to cut the Kearney lead in half. The Zephyrs would then load the bases with Moises Panduro and Riley Strauch walks, but couldn’t get anything from it.

Kearney scored one more in the top of the sixth after the lead-off batter was walked before moving over on a sacrifice bunt and scoring on a single to center field. Kearney had two on base before WESTCO ended the inning on a caught stealing play at home followed by a strikeout.

The Zephyrs intentionally walked a batter, who scored on a single by the next batter to go up 4-1. Three more Kearney singles put the score at 6-1. Kearney held WESTCO scoreless in the seventh for the win.

WESTCO was out-hit 11-2, with the only two hits being from Tarango and Garcia. Pittman, Tarango, Garcia, Panduro and Strauch each reached base on walks.

Hunter McCollum started the game on the mound for the Zephyrs, going 6.2 innings in giving up eight hits, four runs, and three walks while striking out 11. Cameron Meyer came in for the final out, giving up three hits, one run and one walk.

The Zephyrs will face one of the Grand Island teams on Saturday at 1 p.m. The game between Grand Island U-Save Pharmacy and Grand Island Home Federal wrapped up after press deadline.

The Express, who had a bye on Friday, will face Kearney Post 52 on Saturday at 3 p.m. in Lexington. Kearney beat North Platte FNBO 11-0.

KRNY 011 001 3 - 6 11 0

WSTC 000 010 0 - 1 2 0

LP-Hunter McCollum