Zephyrs fall to Cheyenne Post 6

CHEYENNE, Wyo. – The WESTCO Zephyrs and Express ended their regular seasons on different notes in contests against Cheyenne on Tuesday.

The Zephyrs fell to Cheyenne Post 6 Tuesday evening in Cheyenne, Wyoming, 15-4, while the Express had no trouble with Cheyenne, winning 18-6 at Cleveland Field.

The Zephyrs will now get ready for the Class A, Area 7 tournament, which begins Friday in Hastings. The Zephyrs open play at 3:30 p.m. MST against Kearney Runza. WESTCO earned a number three seed into the tournament while Kearney is No. 6. The Zephyrs finish the regular season at 26-18.

The Express will also have their Class A, Area 7 tournament this weekend in Lexington. The Express earned the No. 1 seed and a first-round bye. The Express will play the winner of the North Platte and Kearney on Saturday at 3 p.m. MST.

Tuesday night, it wasn’t the way WESTCO Zephyrs wanted to end the season as they allowed Cheyenne 11 hits and 15 runs. To the Zephyrs’ credit, though, WESTCO managed 10 hits on their own and were tooth-and-nail with the national-caliber Cheyenne baseball team.

WESTCO scored first with a run in the opening at-bat as WESTCO loaded the bases with three straight singles from Porter Robbins, Adan Vargas, and Hunter McCollum. Robbins comes into score on a double-play on the fourth batter of the frame to make it 1-0.

Cheyenne rebounded with two of their own in the bottom of the first and then added a single run in the third for a 3-1 lead.

WESTCO took the lead 4-3 with three in the fourth. The fourth started similarly to the first inning where the Zephyrs loaded the bases with no outs as Andon Pittman was hit by a pitch and Roy Tarango and Hunter Garcia reached on singles. That brought Cortez Palomo to the plate and Palomo smacked a double to score all three runs for the 4-3 lead.

Cheyenne came right back with a four-spot in the bottom of the fourth to lead 7-4 before adding four more runs in the fifth and sixth innings for the final margin.

All game long, WESTCO had plenty of opportunities to score runs as they had 10 hits. Tarango led the way with a 3-for-4 performance with a run scored. Vargas had two singles in the loss.

WESTCO utilized four pitchers in the contest. McCollum started and went two innings in giving up two hits and two runs with a strikeout. Riley Strauch followed with two more innings of work, allowing five runs and three hits followed by Garcia with one inning of work, giving up four runs and four hits. Cameron Meyer finished off the game with an inning of work allowing four runs on two hits with a strikeout.

While the Zephyrs lost, the Express scored seven runs in the third and eight in the fourth to capture their 32nd win of the season to just 17 defeats.

Both teams scored three runs in the second as Thatcher Thomalla and Sam Bowlin each singled followed by a Dustion Rector walk. With two outs, Oscar Felix singled home two runs and then Blake Grasmick singled to score Rector.

Cheyenne added two in the third for a 5-3 lead, but the Express answered with seven in the third for a 10-5 lead. The Express loaded the bases and then got the first run on a free pass. Mical Villagrana then doubled to score two followed by Grasmick singling in another run for a 7-5 lead. Jhett Webb plated the final run with a single for the 10-5 lead.

Cheyenne scored one in the fourth, but the Express put the game away with eight in the fourth on just one hit.

WESTCO had 12 hits in the contest led by Thomalla with three hits with runs scored. Villagrana, Felix, Grasmick, and Bowlin all had two hits. Grasmick, Villagrana, and Felix each had two RBIs and two runs scored.

Senior Game

Zephyrs 100 300 0 - 4 10 4

Cheyenne 201 444 x - 15 11 1

LP-Hunter McCollum

2B-Cortez Palomo

Junior Game

Cheyenne 032 10 - 6 6 4

Express 037 8x - 18 12 5

WP-Oscar Felix

2B-Mical Villagrana