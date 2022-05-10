Zephyrs fall to Douglas 14-4

DOUGLAS, Wyo. – The WESTCO Zephyrs had a rough time in the late innings as the Douglas Cats scored 14 runs in the final three innings to claim a 14-4 win over the Zephyrs in a run-ruled contest Tuesday in Douglas, Wyoming.

WESTCO started the game leading 4-0 and looked sharp. The Zephyrs scored one run in the second when Andon Pittman scored on a sacrifice fly by Michael Fisher.

WESTCO added three more in the fourth when Pittman walked and Adan Vargas reached on an error. Pittman scored on a Riley Strauch single and Vargas came around to score on another error. WESTCO made it 4-0 when Strauch scored on a Marion Shaw single.

Douglas tied the game at 4-4 with four runs in the fifth on one hit and two errors. Douglas took the lead with four in the sixth on four singles and a couple free passes.

Douglas put the came away in the seventh via the run-rule as the Cats scored six runs in the bottom of the seventh on three hits and one error. The sixth run came with two outs and the game was then called for the 10-run rule.

WESTCO was out-hit 9-6 in the contest. Porter Robbins was the only Zephyr with more than one hit as he went 2-for-3 with a double. Fisher had two RBIs in the contest.

WESTCO utilized three pitchers. Hunter McCollum started and went five innings in allowing two hits and four runs while striking out six. Sebastian Martinez followed with 1 2/3 innings pitched in giving up seven hits and 10 runs. Robbins finished off the game.

The Zephyrs, 3-1, will be back in action Saturday, May 14 when they travel to Casper, Wyoming, for a doubleheader before hosting Cheyenne Post 6 in a doubleheader on Sunday at Cleveland Field.

WESTCO Zephyrs 010 300 0 – 4 6 5

Douglas 000 044 6 – 14 9 6

LP – Sebastian Martinez.

2B – Porter Robbins.