Zephyrs get walk-off win over Douglas

The WESTCO Zephyrs received a walk-off single by Andon Pittman to earn a 5-4 come-from-behind win over Douglas in the squad’s home opener Saturday at Cleveland Field.

The game was a low scoring contest and WESTCO coach Dallas Liptac said his team stayed focused on offense and got something going in the seventh inning.

“I didn’t think we had very good at-bats against their first arm. He did a really good job pounding the zone, getting ahead, and then mixing up the speed,” Liptac said. “Then we were able to get the first two guys on and make them go to their bullpen. We competed really well in the seventh inning to come out and get that walk-off win.

“It was back to what we have been preaching since tryouts started and that is to just compete in everything we do and always move onto the next play. For that, it ended on a good note for the guys that were able to walk that off.”

Liptac said this team can become a strong defensive squad has there were plenty of game-saving defensive plays made in the win to thwart Douglas runs.

“I told the guys out there (in the post-game talk), Hunter Garcia catching that ball in right center saved us runs,” Liptac said. “I keep telling these guys I think we will be a very good defensive team. We just have to work through some things right now.”

Liptac also said the double play they turned in the fifth inning was huge.

“That double play was huge,” he said. “That is the thing of having Hunter back and having a guy that is heads up and knows what he is doing.”

Both teams plated two runs in the second innings. Douglas had two on just one hit to take a 2-0 lead. WESTCO answered with two in the bottom of the frame. Cortez Palomo led off getting walked followed by Adan Vargas getting a single. Riley Strauch then singled in Palomo and Vargas to tie the game.

Douglas came right back to get two in the third to take a 4-2 lead.

WESTCO struggled in getting batters on in the next four innings. It was the seventh that changed things. Strauch led off with a single followed by Michael Fisher and Gavin Baltz each getting a walk to load the bases. Strauch scored on a single by Garcia and then Roy Tarango-Treviso singled in Fisher for the tying run.

McCollum was intentionally walked with one out bringing to the plate Pittman. Pittman took the second pitch and singled to the shortstop as Garcia scored the winning run.

WESTCO out-hit Douglas 9-4. Pittman and Strauch each had two hits for the Zephyrs. Strauch had two RBIs and a run scored.

With Douglas having just four hits, that means the pitching staff did well. Hunter Garcia started and went three innings in allowing just two hits with four runs while striking out four. Cameron Meyer went 3 1/3 innings with two hits, no runs, and three strikeouts. McCollum got the win, going 2/3 of an inning in the seventh.

The Zephyrs will be back in action Tuesday when they travel to Douglas, Wyoming to face Douglas in a 9-inning contest. The next home action is Sunday, May 15 when Perennial American Legion power Cheyenne Post 6 comes to Cleveland Field for a doubleheader.

In the junior game, the WESTCO Express scored 14 runs in the fifth and sixth innings, but it wasn’t enough as Douglas plated 11 in the sixth and then seven in the seventh to take the 21-15 win.

Douglas out-hit the Express 16-11. Three Express players finished with multiple hits. Thatcher Thomalla had two hits with a double and two runs scored. Traven Jackson scored three times with a double and a single. Jhett Webb had two singles with two runs scored and two RBIs.

Blake Grasmick had a triple with three RBIs. Ryan Hinman, Oscar Felix, and Micar Villagrana each had two RBIs.

Senior Game

Douglas 022 000 0 – 4 4 0

WESTCO Zephyrs 020 000 3 – 5 9 1

WP – Hunter McCollum.

Junior Game

Douglas 003 00(11) 7 – 21 16 2

WESTCO Express 010 077 0 – 15 11 3

LP – Blake Grasmick.

2B – Traven Jackson, Thatcher Thomalla.

3B – Blake Grasmick.