Zephyrs open season with wins

WHEATLAND, Wyo. – The WESTCO Zephyrs scored 32 runs against Wheatland as the senior American Legion baseball team took a doubleheader from the Wheatland Lobos Sunday afternoon in Wheatland, Wyoming.

The first game saw the two teams combine 31 and 27 hits as the Zephyrs beat Wheatland 18-13. The second game saw Hunter McCollum finish with four RBIs, including a home run and triple, as the Zephyrs won 14-8.

WESTCO coach Dallas Liptac, who is in his first year as the head coach of the senior legion team, said it was a good start to the season.

“We played well offensively and had good approaches at the plate this early in the season,” Liptac said. “We executed in RBI situations and had clutch at bats with two outs to score runners. We ran the bases really well and threw strikes on the mound. We have room to grow defensively and things to clean up communication wise.”

The first game saw the Zephyrs jump out to a 9-0 lead after the first two innings. Hunter Garcia started the WESTCO season with a triple and scored on a sacrifice fly. Later in the inning, Marion Shaw ripped a double to score three runs to give WESTCO the 5-0 lead.

The Zephyrs added four more runs in the second inning as they loaded the bases with singles by Roy Tarango-Treviso and Andon Pittman. Gavin Dunkel scored one with a single and then Adan Vargas blasted a double to score three for the 9-0 lead.

Wheatland added two in the third and later four in the fourth to trail WESTCO 10-6. The Zephyrs scored nine runs in the four innings. Wheatland sliced the WNCC lead to 11-8 after five innings. WESTCO added four runs in the sixth on just two hits. Vargas had a hit and later Pittman had a single to score two to make the score 15-8.

Wheatland responded with three in the bottom of the sixth to cut the lead to 15-11. WESTCO added three more in the seventh all with two outs as Tarango-Treviso ripped a single that saw three runners come into score.

Wheatland tried coming back in the bottom of the seventh, but only managed two runs as WESTCO won 18-13.

WESTCO finished with 14 hits. Andon Pittman led the way with a 4-for-6 game with two RBIs and two runs scored. Adan Vargas also had three hits with five RBIs and two runs scored. Vargas has a double and triple.

Dunkel and Tarango-Treviso each had two hits. Tarango-Treviso had four RBIs in the win, while Dunkel had two runs scored and an RBI.

McCollum earned the win while Riley Strauch picked up the save. McCollum went four innings in scattering four hits and allowing five runs while striking out eight. Sabastian Martinez also pitched two innings in giving up seven hits and five runs. Strauch tossed the seventh in allowing two hits and two runs.

The second game saw the two teams battle in the early going until the Zephyrs decided to put the game away late with nine runs in the final three innings for the 14-8 win.

Wheatland scored first with a run in the second, but the Zephyrs had two in the second and three in the third to lead 5-1.

The second inning saw Cortez Palomo and Martinez each walk while Strauch was hit by a pitch to load the bases. Gavin Baltz then singled to score two for the 2-1 lead.

The third saw Garcia single followed by Tarango-Treviso earning a walk. McCollum followed with a triple to score two. McCollum scored on a sacrifice fly by Palomo for the 5-1 lead.

WESTCO added on in the fifth to go up 6-2 as Palomo singled home McCollum.

Wheatland came back to make the contest a one run game as they plated three in the bottom of the fifth, 6-5. WESTCO responded with three in the sixth and five in the seventh to lead 14-6.

WESTCO’s sixth inning saw Pittman rip a 2-out double to score three runs.

The seventh saw the Zephyrs plate five runs all with two outs. Cameron Meyer started things with a single followed by Baltz getting a single. WESTCO loaded the bases as Garcia walked. Tarango-Treviso scored three with a double and then McCollum delivered a home run to score two more.

Wheatland tried coming back as they scored two runs on three hits but relief pitcher Meyer got the final two outs via a strikeout.

WESTCO out-hit Wheatland 11-9. McCollum had the hot bat, with two hits including a home run and a triple to go with four RBIs and four runs scored. He also walked twice.

Also collecting multiple hits were Pittman and Baltz each with two. Pittman had a double with three RBIs while Baltz had two singles with two RBIs and a run scored. Tarango-Treviso had three RBIs with a double.

Garcia picked up the win on the hill, going four innings in allowing just two hits and three runs while striking out three. Meyer finished the game with three innings pitched while giving up seven hits, five runs, and striking out four.

WESTCO will be at Cleveland Field on Saturday to open the home season when they face Douglas, Wyoming, in a senior and junior doubleheader.

“We have a good mix of returning talent and guys coming up from the Express and a couple new faces,” Liptac said. “I thought we handled things out of our control really well and stayed locked in through both games.

Game 1

WESTCO 540 114 3 – 18 14 2

Wheatland 002 423 2 – 13 13 8

WP – Hunter McCollum, S – Riley Strauch.

2B – Marion Shaw, Adan Vargas.

3B – Hunter Garcia, Adan Vargas.

Game 2

WESTCO 023 013 5 – 14 11 0

Wheatland 101 031 2 – 8 9 0

WP – Hunter Garcia.

2B – Andon Pittman, Roy Tarango-Treviso.

3B – Hunter McCollum.

HR – Hunter McCollum.