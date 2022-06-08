Zephyrs split against Casper

The WESTCO Zephyrs took on the Casper Post 2 Oilers in a home doubleheader on Wednesday as the two teams split.

In the first game was a win for the Zephyrs by a 4-3 final score, the second game had Casper win 10-2.

The first game started off scoreless for the first two and a half innings. WESTCO cracked the scoreboard first when Adan Vargas singled into center field, bringing in Moises Panduro for the first run of the game in the bottom of the third inning.

The bottom of the fourth inning would round up the scoring for the Zephyrs as they put up the last three of their four runs. First, Hunter Garcia was brought in on a Gavin Baltz single, then the next play Cortez Palomo was brought in on a Michael Fisher single and on the next play, Baltz managed to score on an error by right fielder Ashton Armstrong to put the Zephyrs up 4-0.

The scoring run from WESTCO would be enough to keep Casper at bay for the remainder of the game.

“We just continued to have good at bats, we found a couple of holes, and the bottom of our lineup really came through in that inning where we scored three runs,” WESTCO coach Dallas Liptac said. “That is as competitive as we’ve played all year, we had to keep dealing with things. Our plan didn’t go as expected, but Sabastian (Martinez) and Hunter (Garcia) gave us six really good innings on the mound.”

Late in the game, the Zephyrs were able to hold off a late scoring charge from the Oilers to hold on to their lead.

“We played pretty good defense. Sabastian got the outs he needed to and once he got into trouble, he competed for us and that was great. I told him at the end of that game that I was waiting for him to have a moment like that, cause he’s been one of our guys day in and day out. So I was really happy he was able to shut that down,” Liptac said.

The second game didn’t quite go the Zephyrs way as they dropped the game by a margin of eight runs.

The game started off even with Casper scoring two runs in the first inning and the Zephyrs scoring two in the second inning off a home run by Riley Strauch to even out the game, also bringing in Palomo.

After the home run, the Zephyrs went scoreless the rest of the game, allowing three runs in the third before giving up two more in the top of the fifth inning and three more in the top of the seventh.

After the home run, the Zephyrs were unable to get anything going offensively or defensively.

“I told the guys after the game that I felt like our energy was on a high there after the home run, then as soon as we were done with that inning and gave up the three runs, we just kind of lost it. So it's just about being able to maintain focus and staying locked in for 14 innings in a long day,” Liptac said.

The Zephyrs will be back in action on the road in the Laramie Tournament on Thursday, June 9.

Emanuel Casillas is a sports reporter with the Star-Herald. He can be reached at 308-632-9047 or emailed at emanuel.casillas@starherald.com.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.