Zephyrs split in Wheatland

The WESTCO Zephyrs traveled to Wheatland on Thursday to take on the Lobos in a doubleheader, splitting after losing the first game 6-3 and winning the second 15-7.

Wheatland started the first game by scoring two in the bottom of the first on an error and ground out before a stoppage in the game with two outs due to a lightning delay. The game resumed 30 minutes later with the Zephyrs getting the final out of the inning.

The Lobos scored one more in the second on a fly out and one in the third on an RBI single.

The Zephyrs got their first run across with two outs and the bases loaded on an Adan Vargas single to bring in Cortez Palomo in the top of the fifth inning. Wheatland got two more in the sixth as WESTCO tried to make a comeback.

Two runs in the seventh were all the Zephyrs could muster as they fell 6-3. The first run came with one out and two runners in scoring position with Roy Tarango singling in both.

The second game for the Zephyrs was a different story as WESTCO got going from the jump, scoring two in the first inning. With the bases loaded, Hunter McCollum hit a line drive single to left field, bringing both runs in.

A Moises Panduro walk and Marion Shaw double put runners in scoring position for the Zephyrs as Panduro came in on a Porter Robbins ground out for the 3-0 lead. Another run came in on a 2-out Andon Pittman double to left field.

The third inning started with singles by McCollum and Palomo before a single by Tarango expanded the Zephyr lead to 5-0. The Lobos got on the board on an error two cut the lead to 5-1.

The fourth inning began with Vargas reaching on an error and Pittman walking before a McCollum triple brought both runners home. McCollum came in to score for the 7-1 lead after a Palomo sacrifice fly to center field.

The Lobos cut the lead to 8-5 after scoring four in the bottom of the fourth on two singles, a walk and a fielder’s choice. Two more runs for the Lobos in the sixth would be their final runs of the game.

WESTCO scored six in the seventh on a wild pitch, singles by Robbins and Vargas, a double by Pittman, and an error put the score at 15-7.

The Zephyrs will head to Cheyenne on Tuesday, July 12 for their final game before the Class A7 area tournament in Hastings.

Game 1

WSTC 000 010 2 - 3 9 3

WHTL 211 002 x - 6 9 2

LP - Cameron Meyer

2B - Cortez Palomo

Game 2

WSTC 221 310 6 - 15 15 2

WHTL 001 402 0 - 7 10 3

WP - Riley Strauch

2B - Marion Shaw, Andon Pittman 2

3B - Hunter McCollum