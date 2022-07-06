Zephyrs top Alliance 6-2

Hunter McCollum struck out eight and the WESTCO Zephyrs played one of their best games as the Zephyrs topped the Alliance First National Bank Spartans 6-2 on senior night at Cleveland Field on Wednesday.

WESTCO coach Dallas Liptac said this was one of their better games they played both offensively and defensively.

“That is probably the best game we played all season. We competed at the plate, which we have been doing all year,” Liptac said. “Anytime Hunter McCollum is on the mound, he will throw strikes and give us a chance to win a game. Then Cameron (Meyer) came in and closed it out and we played pretty good defense minus a couple of balls that took weird hops on us. But I am really pleased with how we played off the weekend where we didn’t give it our best.”

Liptac said his team started slow allowing Alliance two first-inning runs, but after that his team settled down and held Alliance scoreless over the next six innings.

“I kind of thought we didn’t do a good job at containing in that inning and we gave them the runs,” Liptac said. “They executed and then we shut them down. The biggest thing is getting lead-off outs against these guys the way their bunt game is important. Our defense played great and that is what we hung our hat on is good defense, great pitching, and competing in every AB (at-bat).”

Alliance coach Carlos Palomo said McCollum kept his team off balance and they couldn’t get the hits when they needed to.

“Tip my hat off to him (Hunter) tonight because he pitched well,” Palomo said. “He pitched well and he was on tonight. He kept us off balance. We just couldn’t have some timely hitting. But, that is part of the game.”

Palomo said his team had a few errors early on in the game that cost them.

“We booted the ball early in the game and it really cost us,” he said. “Tomorrow is another day and it won’t get any easier on the road for us, but I want our boys to be in moments like that because that is how it will be in the postseason. That is how it has been all year; we have been seeing everyone’s best and it has been making us tougher and challenging us as a team. Tomorrow is another day. We learn from this and grow from this and stay together.”

Liptac said that he was glad his team played well as they honored the seven seniors before the game. Liptac coached many of the seniors while he was the Express coach a couple years back and now he got to coach the players in his first year as the Zephyr coach.

“It means a lot to me to have them and see the progress they all made over the past four or five years is really something,” Liptac said. “I probably will get emotional when the season ends because these are the first guys that I have had.”

Alliance scored two in the first inning as Caeson Clarke singled and scored on an Ashton Ross single. Ross later scored on a steal home for the 2-0 lead.

WESTCO came back with a run in the bottom of the first as Porter Robbins reached on an error and scored on an Adan Vargas double.

The Zephyrs took a 3-2 lead with two runs in the second inning as Michael Fisher and Moises Panduro had back-to-back singles. With two outs, Vargas scored Panduro and Riley Strauch with the go-ahead runs.

Neither team scored again until the bottom of the fifth as Andon Pittman had a 2-out solo home run to left field for a 4-2 lead.

The Zephyrs added two insurance runs in the sixth as Fisher was hit by a pitch and scored on a double by Cortez Palomo for a 5-2 lead. Panduro then scored the sixth run on a Strauch single.

WESTCO out-hit Alliance 8-7. Vargas led the Zephyr attack with two hits, including a double with three RBIs. Cortez Palomo got a big pinch-hit double to score a run and Pittman had the other extra base hit with a home run.

Alliance was led at the plate by Clarke with three singles. Clarke also scored a run while the other run was scored by Ross. Ross also drove in a run.

Both teams will be on the road on Thursday. WESTCO heads to Wheatland, Wyoming, for a doubleheader, while Alliance heads to Chadron for a junior/senior twinbill.

In the junior game, it was all Alliance as the junior Spartans scored in five of the six innings played to register the 11-0 win.

Alliance pounded out 15 hits in the win to only five for the Express.

Alliance was led by Espen Lanik with three hits including two runs scored and an RBI.

Tony Escamilla also had three hits with two runs scored and an RBI.

Collecting two hits each were Cody Galles and Seth Morrison. Morrison had two RBIs in the game.

Senior Game

Alliance 200 000 0 - 2 7 2

Zephyrs 120 012 x - 6 8 1

WP - Hunter McCollum

S - Cameron Meyer

LP - Nick Wright

2B - Zephyrs (Cortez Palomo, Adan Vargas)

HR - Zephyrs (Andon Pittman)

Junior Game

Alliance 012 134 - 11 15 0

Express 000 000 - 0 5 3

WP - Espen Lanik

LP - Oscar Felix

2B - Express (Jhett Webb)