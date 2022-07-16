Zephyrs top Grand Island U-Save in 10 innings, Express fall to Kearney at tourney

The WESTCO Zephyrs and Grand Island U-Save senior legion baseball teams had an extra-inning battle in an elimination game in the Class A, Area 7 tournament in Hastings on Saturday.

Riley Strauch went five innings in relief to get the win as the Zephyrs scored four times in the 10th inning to register the 9-6 win.

The win keeps WESTCO’s season alive while Grand Island U-Save ends their season. WESTCO will now play the loser of the Hastings and North Platte game Sunday at 3:30 p.m. MST in an elimination game.

Grand Island struck first with a run in the second. WESTCO offset that lead with three in the third on two hits. It all started with Strauch earning a walk followed by Porter Robbins getting a single. Adan Vargas then put the Zephyrs up 2-1 with a 2-run single. Vargas later came in to score to make it 3-1.

The lead stayed that way until the bottom of the fifth when Grand Island scored one run to make it 3-2.

The sixth inning saw WESTCO plate two runs to go up 5-2. With one out, Cortez Palomo singled followed by Moises Panduro reaching on an error. Michael Fisher loaded the bases after he was hit by a pitch. With two outs, Robbins singled in two runs to make it 5-3.

Grand Island equaled the Zephyrs’ sixth-inning run total with two runs themselves on three singles to trail 5-4.

WESTCO didn’t score in the seventh and Grand Island tied the game at 5-5 with a run-scoring, two-out single.

The eighth inning saw Grand Island load the bases after an intentional walk with one out. The Zephyrs got out of the inning after getting a double play off a fly out to right field and then doubling off the runner at first to get out of the inning.

Neither team scored in the ninth. The 10th frame saw the Zephyrs bust the game open with four runs, all of which came with two outs. Palomo and Panduro each earned walks. Strauch then had a 2-out walk to load the bases. Robbins took the third pitch and delivered a single up the middle to score two runs for the 7-5 lead. Vargas followed with a 2-run single to make it 9-5.

Grand Island tried coming back to tie or win the game in the bottom of the 10th. After U-Save got a one-out triple, Grand Island scored one run on a flyout to left fielder Panduro. The next batter, WESTCO pitcher Strauch got a first-pitch fly out to center fielder Robbins to end the game.

Strauch picked up the win in tossing the final five innings allowing six hits and just two runs (one earned) while striking out four and walking two. Hunter Garcia and Sabastian Martinez also saw time on the hill. Garcia went 1 ½ innings with a run and a hit with a strikeout. Martinez went 3 1/3 while allowing three hits, three runs and striking out three.

Robbins led the Zephyrs at the plate with a 5-for-6 day with five singles, four RBIs, and two runs scored. Vargas had three hits with three RBIs and a run scored, while Hunter McCollum had two hits with two walks.

The WESTCO Express opened the Class A, Area 7 junior tournament with a 7-6 defeat against Kearney Post 52 in Lexington.

The Express will play at noon against Grand Island Dinsdale Auto in an elimination game.

It was a game that went back-and-forth with no lead safe throughout.

Kearney struck first with three runs in the first inning. The Express answered with one in the second and four in the third to take a 5-3 lead.

The second inning saw WESTCO score their run on singles by Blake Grasmick and Thatcher Thomalla. Sam Bowlin then singled in Grasmick for the run.

The third inning saw the Express plate four runs on four hits. Oscar Felix and Mical Villagrana led off with back-to-back singles. Ryan Hinman then walked to load the bases. Dawson Barrett scored one with a single and then Thomalla singled to plate two for a 4-3 lead. Barrett later came in to score on an error to lead 5-3.

The lead stayed that way until the fifth when Kearney plated two runs on one hit and two outs to tie the game at 5-5.

The Express went back in front with a run in the bottom of the frame. Hinman led off the innings with a double and scored on a Barrett single.

Kearney came back to plate two in the sixth on three hits to lead 7-6.

The seventh inning saw Kearney go scoreless setting up the Express, who were unable to do anything.

The Express was led by three players with two hits each. Felix, Barrett and Thomalla all had two singles. Barrett and Thomalla also had two RBIs.

Seniors

Zephyrs 003 002 000 4 - 9 11 1

GIUS 010 012 100 1 - 6 10 2

WP-Riley Strauch

Juniors

Kearney 300 022 0 - 7 9 1

Express 014 010 0 - 6 10 1

LP-George Schmall

2B-Ryan Hinman