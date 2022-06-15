Zephyrs top Sidney 11-3

The WESTCO Zephyrs scored in four of the five innings while combining on 14 hits in registering an 11-3 win over Sidney that lasted just five innings.

WESTCO coach Dallas Liptac said they played well and used the third inning as a wake-up call.

“We played pretty well,” Liptac said. We weren’t able to string together multiple hits in an inning for the first couple of innings, but we were able to take advantage on the base paths. Hunter Garcia limited them until we had a couple bad plays behind him and he gave up a couple runs.

“Unfortunately he was on a pitch count so he could come back and throw later this week. After they tied it up, I think we woke up a little bit and we started to sit back and have good at bats and hit the ball.”

Definitely that wake-up call in the fourth was what the Zephyrs needed, according to Liptac.

“I think that (Sidney tying the game) was something that was good and we talked about getting ready to go because we are in a dogfight here,” Liptac said. “We are halfway through the game and we have to get going. The thing we have been doing the last few weeks is hitting the ball and having really good at bats.”

After Sidney tied the game in the fourth, the Zephyrs came back with six in the bottom of the fourth to go up 9-3 and then plated two in the fifth for the walk-off win via the 8-run rule.

WESTCO scored one in the first as Porter Robbins singled and came in to score as he stole second before coming in to score the first run on a throwing error to second base.

Neither team scored in the second but WESTCO scored twice in the third on three hits.

Andon Ptttman and Roy Tarango started things with back-to-back singles. With two outs, Cortez Palomo singled in both runners for the 3-0 lead.

Sidney came back with three in the fourth two singles and two errors. Reid Fiscus singled followed by Zech Raggasch reaching on a dropped third strike. Sidney scored three times to tie the game.

WESTCO came right back in the bottom of the fourth with six runs. Gavin Baltz led off with a triple and scored on a Robbins single. Adan Vargas followed with a double and then Hunter McCollum was hit by a pitch to load the bases. Tarango scored two runs with a single followed by Moises Panduro plating another run for the 7-0 lead. Palomo scored the final two runs of the frame with a double for the 9-3 lead.

The Zephyrs put the game away in the fifth as Baltz led off with a single followed by Marion Shaw earning a walk. Baltz scored on a Vargas double and Shaw came in to score the game-ending run on a McCollum single.

WESTCO was led by Robbins with three hits, all singles. Vargas, Tarango, Palomo, and Baltz all had two hits. Tarango had two RBIs while Palomo had four RBIs.

Hunter Garcia picked up the win going four innings with nine strikeouts and three hits.

Sebastian Martinez tossed the fifth, allowing just one run.

WESTCO will have Thursday off before facing Buckley on Friday.

SIDNEY 000 30 - 3 3 2

ZEPHYRS 102 62 - 11 14 1

W - Hunter Garcia L - Blaine Russell

2B - Cortez Palomo, Adan Vargas 2 (Zephyrs)

3B - Gavin Baltz (Zephyrs)

