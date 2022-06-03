Zephyrs top Spearfish, Alliance falls

The WESTCO Zephyrs picked up a big win Friday evening against Spearfish behind a solid pitching outing from Riley Strauch at the Spearfish tournament.

After both teams went scoreless in the first, WESTCO plated four runs in the second. Cortez Palomo and Michael Fisher started things with back-to-back singles. Moises Panduro then walked to load the bases. Porter Robbins then scored a run with a single and then Hunter McCollum scored three runs with a double for the 4-0 lead.

The Zephyrs went up 10-0 after scoring six runs in the third inning. Roy Tarango started things with a single and came in to score on a Fisher sacrifice fly.

With two outs, Panduro singled in Palomo followed by Robbins singling in Panduro. Palomo came in to score on a passed ball to make it 8-0 and then Hunter Garcia singled in two runs for the 10-0 lead.

Spearfish plated two runs in the bottom of the third to trail 10-2. WESTCO added an insurance run in the fifth. McCollum had a 2-out triple and came in to score on a Garcia single.

WESTCO finished with 14 hits in the contest. Garcia led the way with three hits, all singles, along with three RBIs.

McCollum, Robbins, and Fisher each finished with two hits. McCollum had a double, triple, three RBIs, and two runs scored. Robbins scored twice and had two RBIs.

Strauch went all five innings in scattering five hits and allowing two runs with two strikeouts while walking just one.

WESTCO will be back in action Saturday at the Spearfish tourney with two games. The Zephyrs will play the ETC Knights at 2:30 p.m. and then the Billings Expos at 5 p.m. WESTCO will wrap up the Spearfish tourney on Sunday.

The other senior team playing on Friday included the Alliance Spartans who were in Rapid City, South Dakota, at the Black Hills Veterans Classic.

The Spartans dropped two games on Thursday and on Friday, the Spartans faced Haswell Construction out of Plattsmouth, Nebraska, and fell 12-0.

Alliance was out-hit in the contest 13-2. The only two Spartans with hits were Jakob Callan and Espen Lanik.

Haswell took control of the game early as they scored five in the first and added three in the second for an 8-0 lead. Haswell then added four in the third for the 12-0 lead.

Alliance will be back in action Saturday at 10:30 a.m. when they face Sturgis Post 33 Titans.

In another tournament going on in Sidney, the Tyson Herrera Memorial Tournament had a full day of games.

The first game on Friday saw Sidney falling 4-3 against the Buckley Bombers A team while the other game pitted Cheyenne and Commerce City, Colorado. That game saw Commerce City come away with the 12-3 win.

The schedule for Saturday has Sidney facing Brush, Colorado, at 9 a.m., Buckley Bombers B team taking on Cheyenne at 11:45, Buckley Bombers A team facing Brush at 2:30 p.m., and Commerce City facing Buckley Bombers B team at 5 p.m.

The Sidney tournament wraps up Sunday with the three place games with the two winners of the two pools playing for the championship at 2:30 p.m.

WESTCO 046 01 – 11 14 1

Spearfish 002 00 – 2 5 1

WP – Riley Strauch.

2B – Hunter McCollum.

3B – Hunter McCollum.

ALLIANCE 000 00 – 0 2 1

Haswell 534 0x – 12 13 1

LP – Jakob Callan.