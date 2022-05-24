Zephyrs top Torrington 14-7 after a delay

The WESTCO Zephyrs and Torrington Tigers were slated to play two seven inning games. But, because of a situation in west Scottsbluff that caused about a 30-minute-plus delay, the Zephyrs and Torrington agreed on a 9-inning game.

In the end, the Zephyrs trailed 2-0 before the delay and then after the delay, scored 14 runs over five innings to capture the 14-7 win.

WESTCO coach Dallas Liptac said they did well considering the circumstances of the game that caused the players and spectators to spend time in the Field of Dreams for safety reasons.

“We didn’t have the best start out of the gate and then we had our delay with the situation in town, but I thought once we came back from that delay and got through our lineup for the first time, we did a better job of competing at the plate and not trying do too much. From there on, we had a really good game. Hunter Garcia didn’t have his best stuff tonight but he got us through three innings with that delay where he had to re-warmup and throw. Then Cameron Meyer threw a lot of strikes and got us some momentum.”

It was the Zephyrs ninth game of the season while Torrington was playing their first contest of the season. Torrington coach Sam Firminhac said for the first game out, they did alright.

“It kind of looked like our first game out there,” Firminhac said. “We came out really strong. I thought we did a good job of jumping on them early. We kind of lost it there at the end. We had some first-game mistakes defensively and left a lot of runners on. I think there are a lot of positives you can take out of it for our first game.”

Torrington took a 2-0 lead in the top of the first on no hits. Torrington went up 3-0 with a run in the third as Austin Short scored on a wild pitch.

WESTCO came back and plated three runs in the bottom of the third to tie the game. WESTCO scored three times in the third on two singles from Porter Robbins and Ray Tarango. With two outs and the bases juiced, Andon Pittman doubles to score all three runs.

WESTCO followed with one in the fourth and two in the fifth to lead 6-3. Torrington cut the lead to 6-5 with two in the sixth, but the Zephyrs answered with seven runs in the sixth on just three singles from the bats of Robbins, Pittman, and Riley Strauch for a 13-5 lead.

WESTCO finished with 13 hits in the contest. Pittman had three hits with a double, two runs scored, and five RBIs. Robbins, Tarango, Hunter McCollum, and Strauch all had two hits. McCollum scored three times with an RBI, while Robbins and Tarango each scored twice.

Torrington was led at the plate by Ben Firminhac, Matthew Hellus, Ryder Hackbarth, Ayden Desmond, and Grady Shields all with a hit.

WESTCO will be back in action Thursday when they travel to face Ogallala in a junior and senior doubleheader. WESTCO will then be back in action Saturday when they face Bridgeport in a doubleheader.

Torrington will next be in action Monday when they face a conference game with Douglas.

Torrington 201 002 20 – 7 5 6

WESTCO Zephyrs 003 127 1x – 14 13 3

WP – Cameron Meyer; LP – Bryce Hager.

2B – WESTCO (Ardon Pittman).