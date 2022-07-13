Zerfass double walks it off for Pioneers

An Alex Zerfass double in the ninth was the difference maker in Wednesday’s game against the Spearfish Sasquatch as the Western Nebraska Pioneers got the 6-5 win.

“It feels pretty good to come through for the team, it was a tough battle into the night and we were all pretty tired,” Zerfass said.

After an overnight trip back to Gering, the Pioneers were able to battle through the sleepiness to put together a comeback.

“Unbelievable job by our guys. We just got off a 13 1/2 road trip, we drove through the night and guys are sleeping on the bus,” head coach Antonio Garcia said. “We get back into Gering around 12 p.m., no BP, show and go. Unbelievable testament to what they could do today, they fought for us and it was an awesome job.”

The Pioneers got on the board first on a Zerfass single in the bottom of the first inning to go up 1-0. This was the only run the team could produce going into the sixth.

The Sasquatch scored once in the top of the second before jumping out to a 5-1 lead going into the bottom of the sixth.

In the fifth inning, the Pioneers featured a new pitcher making his debut with the Pioneers, Hunter McCollum. The first inning McCollum said was terrifying but once he came in during the sixth, he felt more comfortable.

“(It was) terrifying. It worked out all in the end but came in that second inning, felt settled in and just did what I did in the end,” he said.

McCollum came in for 1.2 innings, and gave up one walk and recorded one strikeout.

“Hunter McCollum came in today, local kid, local product, it was awesome to see his family and friends having fun,” Garcia said. “He was honestly one of the players of the game, putting up big zeros for us, gave our offense a chance to battle back into the game. He did a great job and then Ignacio (Reynoso) was unbelievable coming in for three innings and closing the door.”

Zerfass started the inning with his first double and second hit of the game before a Declan Wiesner walk put two on base. Ryan Callahan moved both runners over on a sacrifice fly before another sacrifice fly, this time by Shane Jamison, got Zerfass home. Wiesner then scored on a Tyler Mead single to cut the lead to 5-3.

Two more came in during the seventh on a Wiesner fielder’s choice, which brought in Antonio Nanez, and a single by Callahan to bring in Jace Jeremiah to tie the game.

It would stay this way until the bottom of the ninth when Jeremiah singled to get on base and then Zerfass’ second double ended it.

“We were right in the spot of our lineup where we do our most damage and Zerfass put an unbelievable at-bat together and got one with two strikes and won it for us,” Garcia said. “Jace (Jeremiah) was moving for us around the bases, it was nice to have some speed on first base because we needed every inch.”

McCollum, a Western Nebraska Community College and WESTCO Zephyr pitcher, said his philosophy was to just be relaxed when he came into the game.

“Just came out, do what I do and it didn’t really matter if it was against high school opponents or college opponents, I just came out and had fun with it,” McCollum, who hasn’t thrown against college players in 10 months, said.

The two teams will continue the five game series through Sunday at Oregon Trail Park Stadium.