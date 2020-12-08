Longtime sportswriter Tom Southard leaves behind lasting legacy of passion for community, prep sports

Blanche echoed that sentiment.

“Karen was right by his side doing this. You just look at what they brought to the community. Sports is a really big part of the community, they made it even more so sharing the things (Tom) wrote and driving those miles. Who would do that, except somebody who loves the community and the kids,” she said.

Former Longhorn boys basketball coach Mo Hanks, who is now the superintendent of Crawford Public Schools, said Southard’s dedication to the sports community was the highlight of his time in Kimball.

“One of the best things about my 13 years in Kimball was getting to know Tom and his wife Karen. He came to every basketball game. If he couldn’t come, he got the stats and still wrote articles and put the kids in a positive light. He is a tremendous person, and he’s definitely going to be missed,” Hanks said. “He treated the kids well. He did a great job promoting the community, the school and the students. He touched the lives of so many people.”

Hanks said Southard was just as dedicated this year as he’s ever been to covering Kimball-area sports.