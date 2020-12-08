Longtime sportswriter Tom Southard leaves behind lasting legacy of passion for community, prep sports

After 55 years of manning the sports desk at the Western Nebraska Observer, Tom Southard died Sunday, Dec. 6 leaving behind a lasting legacy in the sports community in the Kimball area.
Southard got his start at the Observer in 1964, former Observer publisher Sherry Blanche said.
“My dad (Bob Pinkerton, who was publisher and owner of the Observer at the time) said one of the best decisions he ever made was hiring (Southard),” she said.
Southard’s passion for the area athletes led him to approach Pinkerton about coming aboard as a sports writer.
“I remember Tom kind of initiated the partnership with the Observer because he just felt the kids didn’t get their fair share of coverage. Everyone knows what really sets Tom apart from other sports writers is — it’s not the number of views, or pages, or stories written, or the number of miles he and Karen drove to get to the games — it was just purely that passion that he had for those kids. That passion can’t be measured, unless you try to measure the miles high scrapbook pages that (former Kimball athletes) have out there of all of their successes. His style just really solidified wins and softened the blow of the most excruciating losses. ... He always included the unheralded athletes, ones that otherwise wouldn’t have been acknowledged. He gave sports meaning.”
Southard’s passion for the local athletes wasn’t just confined to print.
“He also covered sports for the radio, which was interesting because you don’t generally find somebody who is working in radio and newspapers (at the same time) at all. I think it was a really unique partnership because of his desire to make sure that all of the athletes all over Banner County and Kimball County got some highlights in the newspaper,” she said.
Former Longhorn football coach Keith Staehr said Southard was dedicated to the sports community.
“I coached football (at Kimball) for 29 years, and I don’t think he ever missed a game, that includes home and away and the state playoffs,” Staehr said. “His dedication and support for me as a coach and our football team couldn’t have been any better. He was very professional and very easy to visit with, and very patient. If there was anything I though would be good for him to print in the paper, he was more than willing to do it. We had a great sports writer and coach relationship. I think all of the coaches at Kimball dating back to ‘72 would tell you the same thing. His coverage was excellent, he wrote great stories. He was dedicated. He just did not miss sports activities.”
Southard was oftentimes accompanied on the sidelines by his wife Karen.
“His wife Karen was by his side all of the time. She took a lot of statistics and things like that,” Staehr said.
Blanche echoed that sentiment.
“Karen was right by his side doing this. You just look at what they brought to the community. Sports is a really big part of the community, they made it even more so sharing the things (Tom) wrote and driving those miles. Who would do that, except somebody who loves the community and the kids,” she said.
Former Longhorn boys basketball coach Mo Hanks, who is now the superintendent of Crawford Public Schools, said Southard’s dedication to the sports community was the highlight of his time in Kimball.
“One of the best things about my 13 years in Kimball was getting to know Tom and his wife Karen. He came to every basketball game. If he couldn’t come, he got the stats and still wrote articles and put the kids in a positive light. He is a tremendous person, and he’s definitely going to be missed,” Hanks said. “He treated the kids well. He did a great job promoting the community, the school and the students. He touched the lives of so many people.”
Hanks said Southard was just as dedicated this year as he’s ever been to covering Kimball-area sports.
“When I was coaching (in Kimball) last year, he was in my office every Monday getting stats for the game, and every Thursday there was an article in the paper about that game,” he said. “He tried to retire but he couldn’t help himself. He always kept coming back and writing positive things about the kids including the Panhandle Prep All-Star basketball games this summer. He was there front and center taking some pictures and then wrote an article about myself and the two Kimball kids playing in the game.”
Southard’s longevity saw him get recognized with the Golden Pica Pole Award by the Nebraska Press Association in July. Current Observer publisher Jim Orr has also nominated Southard for the Nebraska Journalism Hall of Fame.
Con Marshall, of Chadron and somewhat of a sports writing legend in the Chadron area, said he got to know Southard after retiring from his full-time job as the sports information director at Chadron State College.
“We got acquainted while taking photos at track meets — The Bayard B-C-D Meet, the Mitchell Invite and Western Conference Meets — after we were both past retirement age, perhaps,” Marshall said. “He was a gentleman’s gentleman, so kind and personable.”
Marshall said Southard’s contribution to sports writing is immeasurable.
“He was the Longhorns’ primary stat-keeper. I can guarantee you that Kimball High has the most complete and accurate athletic records of any school in the Panhandle, all because of Tom,” he said. “Of course, we have to add Karen into that. She was always beside him at the games, keeping track of the shots, rebounds, etc., for one of the teams, either the Longhorns or their opponent.”
Marshall said he and Southard often shared sports information between each other.
“He and I traded information quite often. Just last week I sent him the six-man football stats from the eight western Nebraska teams, and also put a story I had written about barrel racer Lisa Lockhart in the envelope. Karen called me and said she received it on Saturday, one day before he died,” he said.
Marshall said a highlight for him was working with Southard on putting together a biography on Dale Hendrickson, a former Major League Baseball pitcher who lives in Kimball, for his Nebraska Baseball Hall of Fame induction in February.
“Dale ... was a terrific left-handed pitcher and signed with the Milwaukee Braves at a baseball camp in Rushville in 1954 when he was living in Chadron and pitching for the Chadron Elks town team. He never made it to the majors, but gained lots of attention when he struck out Mickey Mantle, Yogi Berra and Bill Skowron in one inning during spring training,” Marshall said. “Tom and I gathered up the information we had on Dale and sent it to Richard Arndt, of Albuquerque, New Mexico, a full-fledged Braves fan who knew about Dale’s exploits and the Nebraska Baseball Hall of Fame induction happened.”
Southard’s passion for sports carried over into his personal life. He was an avid hunter and golfer.
“We had a noon group (of golfers at Four Winds Golf Course in Kimball). They called us the Shriners because we all had our own carts. If you watch the Shriners in parades they are zigzagging around. They called us the Shriners. He was always fun to play with. ... We got to play fairly regularly,” Staehr said.
There was one thing Southard was not passionate about — techonology, Blanche said.
“Over the years, he resisted technology, His passion boils down to much more than the means of getting those stories into the papers. Sometimes it would be 11 o’clock at night, he and Karen would be driving in a blizzard to drop off typewritten pages and hand you a canister of film,” she said. “There were times we tried and tried, like, here’s a computer. He would say, ‘Wow, that’s just not going to work.’ Thank heavens there were optical character recognition scanners. The most important thing was who was behind the typewriter.”
It was that passion for sports and the community that set Southard apart, Blanche said.
“Anywhere he would go, he had that connection to the youth, the coaches and the parents, and the people who just loved to follow it. It’s Tom and his connection to the people that could relate to sports. It obviously went beyond sports,” she said. “It’s a huge loss to the community. That’s something that somebody else can’t pick up. You can find somebody to go cover games and take pictures, but you know it’s not going to be the same. You can’t learn that kind of passion.”
