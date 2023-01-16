Lussetto, Nein lead way for Bridgeport boys in SPVA tournament opener

BRIDGEPORT — Kolby Lussetto and Gage Nein combined for 34 points to help the Bridgeport boys basketball team to a 65-24 win over Sutherland on Monday in the first round of the South Platte Valley Association tournament.

Lussetto led the Bulldogs with 19 points, and Nein finished with 15.

Second-seeded Bridgeport advanced to Thursday's semifinal game against No. 3 Perkins County at the North Platte Community College. Top-seeded St. Pat's faces fourth-seeded Chase County in the other semifinal.

Bridgeport, which won its fourth straight to improve to 8-4 on the season, never trailed against the Sailors.

After a rugged start, the Bulldogs raced out to a 19-8 lead at the end of the first quarter and went on to build a 42-13 advantage at halftime.

A 13-0 run early in the second period quickly ballooned Bridgeport’s lead over the 20-point mark.

Lussetto scored 13 of his 19 points in the first half. Nein also tallied 13 points in the opening half.

“We turned the ball over way too many times at the start. We just weren’t taking good care of the basketball,” Bridgeport coach Sean Sterkel said. “The guys came out with a different energy in the second quarter and that really got us going.”

Bridgeport outscored Sutherland 23-5 in the second quarter.

The Bulldogs pushed their lead to 40 points in the fourt.

Bridgeport didn’t attempt a single free throw in the game.

Bohdi Dohse finished with eight points for the Bulldogs and Nik Weibert added seven. Dohse connected on a pair of 3-pointers.

Harmen Johnson paced Sutherland in scoring with 18 points.

Thursday’s semifinal will mark the second meeting of the season between Bridgeport and Perkins County. The Bulldogs posted a 54-52 win over the Plainsmen in the season opener back on Dec. 2 in Grant.

Perkins County (8-5) edged Kimball 50-47 in another SPVA tournament first-round game on Monday.

“The game we played at Perkins early Gage had a really good game and Kason [Loomis] was on the bench in foul trouble,” Sterkel said. “Both teams have matured since then. We’re excited to get back out there and face them again.”

Sutherland 8 5 6 5 - 24

Bridgeport 19 23 16 7 - 65

Sutherland (24)

Harmen Johnson 18, Boone Snyder 4, William Martinez 2.

Bridgeport (65)

Kolby Lussetto 19, Kason Loomis 2, Zach Lussetto 5, Bohdi Dohse 8, Logan Metz 4, Holden Shultz 3, Gage Nein 15, Braeden Jimenez 2, Nik Weibert 7.