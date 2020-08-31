Mason wins Platte Valley Pro-Am in playoff

It took two playoff holes, but Nick Mason, of Denver, claimed the 2020 Platte Valley Pro-Am title on Sunday, Aug. 30.
Mason scored a 66 in round one for the early lead, but fell to third after a 71 in the second round. On Sunday, he again fired a 66 to finish -13 for the tournament.
Jhared Hack, of Las Vegas, Nevada, tied Mason at 203 for all three rounds, but lost a playoff for the runner-up finish.
Finishing two strokes back at 205 was Li Wang, of Seattle, Washington, for third place. Brad Marek, of Berkeley, California, took fourth at 206.
Nate Lashley, formerly of Scottsbluff, finished outside the top 20 after the first round after scoring a 76. Lashley rebounded with a 67 in round two and a 64 in round three to finish at nine under par.
Lashley’s 64 in round three was the lowest score in all three rounds of the tournament.
The tournament brought in a record field for the second straight year with 50 amateur teams and 50 pro golfers from around the country.
Griffin Wood, of Phoenix, Arizona, played in his second Platte Valley Pro-Am, taking 18th at one under par.
Wood said he had learned of the tournament from Marek.
“He’s a little older than me and he’s kind of been out doing this for a while,” Wood said. “He told me about this tournament. It’s one of the best tournaments that we play in.”
Wood said he and Marek have been playing in quite a few tournaments.
“I’ve played for the last three months straight,” Wood said. “I’m actually just going it full time again for the first time in a few years.”
Wood took a few years off after golfing for the University of Evansville after suffering a stress fracture in his spinal column.
“It kind of set me back and I’ve been trying to get back to where I was ever since,” he said. I tired to come back too early and hurt (my back) again, so it was a long process.”
Wood, though, said the injury really isn’t the hardest thing to overcome.
“Golf is just such a mental sport that it’s hard to manage everything,” he said.
Wood had to change the way he swings the club after coming back from the injury, he said.
“With my swing, I technically did something to put pressure on my body,” he said. “I kind of learned that and I’m better now for it.”
Wood said his ultimate goal is to reach the PGA Tour.
“I feel like I have the ability, and all of the tools,” he said. “I’m just trying to see if i can do it. I played pretty well right out college, but had to take a bunch of time off (because of the back injury).”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!