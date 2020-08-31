Mason wins Platte Valley Pro-Am in playoff

Wood said he and Marek have been playing in quite a few tournaments.

“I’ve played for the last three months straight,” Wood said. “I’m actually just going it full time again for the first time in a few years.”

Wood took a few years off after golfing for the University of Evansville after suffering a stress fracture in his spinal column.

“It kind of set me back and I’ve been trying to get back to where I was ever since,” he said. I tired to come back too early and hurt (my back) again, so it was a long process.”

Wood, though, said the injury really isn’t the hardest thing to overcome.

“Golf is just such a mental sport that it’s hard to manage everything,” he said.

Wood had to change the way he swings the club after coming back from the injury, he said.

“With my swing, I technically did something to put pressure on my body,” he said. “I kind of learned that and I’m better now for it.”

Wood said his ultimate goal is to reach the PGA Tour.

“I feel like I have the ability, and all of the tools,” he said. “I’m just trying to see if i can do it. I played pretty well right out college, but had to take a bunch of time off (because of the back injury).”

