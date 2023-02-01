Max Greeley puts up 50 spot in Gering win; Bulldogs girls snap losing skid

Max Greeley did something Tuesday night no other Gering boys basketball player has done before.

The senior scored 50 points and broke the 35-year-old scoring record of 41 points set by Michael Palomo in 1987 as the Bulldog boys captured the 82-45 win over Torrington.

The Gering girls were also victorious on senior night as the Bulldogs used balanced scoring and took care of the ball in registering the 54-38 win over Torrington. The win snapped an 11-game losing streak.

Greeley said his dream was to break the school record and after the third quarter when he had 30 points, he knew he had a chance.

He set the mark with just a little over four minutes to play on a bucket and foul to give the Bulldogs the 70-37 lead.

“I wanted it for a long time and told everyone that you guys can help me get it,” Greeley, one of the five seniors on the team, said. “Thanks to my teammates because they all contributed in me getting 50.”

Greeley’s 50 points was a team effort because different players contributed in different way whether it be scoring, rebounding, assists or steals. Greeley also had a double of rebounds and assists in the contest as well.

“We are playing really good and we are playing some of the best basketball that Gering has played in the last five years,” he said. “It is really good. I will remember this game for the rest of my life.”

The Bulldogs trailed 9-0 to start the game, but Greeley’s hot shooting brought the Bulldogs back into the game. He scored all nine of Gering’s points in the first quarter to tie the game.

Torrington led by two after the first quarter as Ben Firminhac scored with 58 seconds left.

“We started off super slow, started off (down) 9-0 but our coach motivated us to play like we normally play — like we do on our 7-game streak,” Greeley said. “We pulled it out and won.”

The second quarter was back and forth as Gering went to the locker room up 26-19 as a trio of Bulldogs got into the scoring column.

The third quarter was where Gering opened the contest as they jumped to a 40-25 lead on a Greeley 3-pointer. The Bulldogs carried a 20-point cushion into the fourth quarter.

Gering opened the final stanza on a 15-3 run to lead 65-33 and never looked back.

Gering had eight different players score. Greeley had 50, followed by Uriah Ybarra with 11 and then Jackson Howard with seven.

Torrington was led by Firminhac with 15, followed by Skyler Sargent with 14.

Gering 54, Torrington 38

Gering started all three of its seniors Carleigh Pszanka, Savannah Baird, and Nickie Todd.

Todd had a boot on her foot and they tipped the ball to her and she immediately threw it over to coach Steve Land and exited the game.

Gering coach Steve Land said they played well as a unit in getting the win.

“The kids talked about how they wanted to send the seniors out with a good win and I thought we were capable,” Land said. “I thought everybody came in, contributed and scored. We got our transition game going at times and we controlled the basketball. We had minimal turnovers tonight and that is always a good key. They got loose for a couple of 3-pointers, but overall our defense held.”

Gering led 12-4 after the first quarter on back-to-back 3-pointers by Baird and Mackenzie Todd.

Both teams scored 13 points in the second quarter as Gering had a 25-17 lead at intermission

The third quarter is where Gering started to open the contest. The Bulldogs outscored Torrington 24-11 behind two 3-pointers by freshman Jacelyn Brown and built a 17-point cushion.

Torrington fought back as they cut the deficit to 45-33 on a trey by Marina Pastalle, but Pszanka was clutch at the free throw line as she hit two key free throws plus a key bucket to help Gering snap their skid.

Pszanka led the Bulldogs in scoring with 14 points followed by Mackenzie Todd with 13 and Neveah Hraska with 11.

Torrington was led by Pastalle with 11 followed by Moorehouse and Teryn Stokes with eight points each. Olive Osmera chipped in with seven points.

Boys

Torrington (45)

Adam Bartlett 2, Ben Firminhac 15, Landre Greiman 6, Ryan Moorehouse 3, Skyler Sargent 14, Ned Nelson 3, Ryan Baker 2.

Gering (82)

Max Greeley 50, Eli Marez 2, Nate Seiler 3, Jacob Van Anne 3, Uriah Ybarra 11, Jackson Howard 7, John Coakley 2, Kaden Bohnsack 4.

Girls

Torrington (38)

Olive Osmera 7, Matalie Long 2, Marissa Moorehouse 8, Marina Pastalle 11, Kalissa Reyes 2, Teryn Stokes 8.

Gering (54)

Makenzie Todd 13, Jacelyn Brown 6, Nevaeh Hrasky 11, Savannah Baird 5, Jenna Davis 3, Carleigh Pszanka 14, Jaleigh Kumm 2.