McCook edges Scottsbuff, 13-10

McCOOK — The McCook football team engineered a 96-yard scoring drive late in the fourth quarter to come from behind and edge Scottsbluff 13-10 on Friday night at McCook.

The loss officially drops the Bearcats to 3-3, while McCook improved to 5-2 on the season.

After a scoreless defensive battle in the first quarter, the Bearcats finally got something going in the second when Placido Rodriguez split a 31-yard field goal down the middle to put Scottsbluff up 3-0. However, sitting 67 yards away and time ticking down under the 30-second mark before halftime, Bison quarterback Mark Arp found Mason Schmoker on a pass play for a touchdown with just 18 seconds left in the half. After the missed point after try, McCook nursed a 6-3 lead going into the break.

The Bearcats dominated the third quarter after putting together its best drive of the night capped off by Alex Galindo’s 15th touchdown of the season on a 4-yard run with 2:23 left to play in the frame. A fumble by McCook on the ensuing kickoff gave the ball back to Scottsbluff with the Bearcats driving all the way down to the four yard line midway into the fourth quarter. However, a turnover on downs inside the 5 gave the ball back to the Bison with plenty of time on the clock.