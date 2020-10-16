McCook edges Scottsbuff, 13-10

McCOOK — The McCook football team engineered a 96-yard scoring drive late in the fourth quarter to come from behind and edge Scottsbluff 13-10 on Friday night at McCook.
The loss officially drops the Bearcats to 3-3, while McCook improved to 5-2 on the season.
After a scoreless defensive battle in the first quarter, the Bearcats finally got something going in the second when Placido Rodriguez split a 31-yard field goal down the middle to put Scottsbluff up 3-0. However, sitting 67 yards away and time ticking down under the 30-second mark before halftime, Bison quarterback Mark Arp found Mason Schmoker on a pass play for a touchdown with just 18 seconds left in the half. After the missed point after try, McCook nursed a 6-3 lead going into the break.
The Bearcats dominated the third quarter after putting together its best drive of the night capped off by Alex Galindo’s 15th touchdown of the season on a 4-yard run with 2:23 left to play in the frame. A fumble by McCook on the ensuing kickoff gave the ball back to Scottsbluff with the Bearcats driving all the way down to the four yard line midway into the fourth quarter. However, a turnover on downs inside the 5 gave the ball back to the Bison with plenty of time on the clock.
McCook’s 96-yard touchdown drive was highlighted by a 44-yard scramble by Arp on fourth down to keep the Bison alive and set up a 1-yard run by Alec Langan with 3:42 left to play, giving McCook a 13-10 lead. Scottsbluff was able to drive the ball to midfield, but stalled on the 50 yard line after being held on fourth down and turning the ball back over to the home squad with just 1:40 to play in the game.
The Bison racked up more than 200 yards on the ground led by 86 yards apiece from Arp and Lucas Gomez-Wilson. Langan finished the contest with 34 yards rushing and a touchdown. Arp’s only pass in the game was the touchdown pass to Schmoker in the second quarter.
Scottsbluff was paced on the ground by Galindo’s 99 yards and a touchdown. Jackson Ostdiek pitched in 31 yards rushing in the losing effort. Brett Hill finished the night 3-for-13 through the air for 37 yards, while Galindo pulled down one catch for 29 yards.
Scottsbluff will now look to the final game of the season when it hosts Gering on Friday night at Bearcat Stadium. McCook travels to Alliance.
Scottsbluff (3-3) 0 3 7 0 — 10
McCook (5-2) 0 6 0 7 — 13
Scoring Summary
Second Quarter
S — Placido Rodriguez 31 field goal.
M — Mark Arp 67 pass to Mason Schmoker (Luke Maris kick).
Third Quarter
S — Alex Galindo 4 run (Rodriguez kick).
Fourth Quarter
M — Alec Langan 1 run (Maris kick).
