McCook rolls to 54-6 win over Gering

McCook jumped on top of Gering early as they rolled to a 54-6 win on Friday.
Gering head coach Danny O’Boyle said his team didn’t have its best outing against the Bison.
“We talked about how fast and physical McCook was all week watching film. I think our guys were intimidated tonight and that was a big difference,” he said.
McCook’s Luke Maris punched the ball in with 2:11 gone in the first quarter giving the Bison the 6-0 lead. The PAT was no good.
On their next possession Bison quarterback Mark Arp connected with Lucas Gomez-Wilson for a 56-yard touchdown reception with 6:51 left in the first. This time McCook connected on the PAT to go up 13-0.
Arp had another long score when he ran 22 yards to pay dirt, and threw a 67-yard strike to Mason Schmoker on their next possession as they took a 27-0 lead going into the second quarter.
The Bison kept it up in the second quarter. Alec Langan gave McCook the 34-0 lead on a 20-yard run, and Gomez-Wilson punched in another touchdown on the 3-yard line. After the PAT, the Bison took a 41-0 lead going into the locker room at the half
McCook didn’t get on the scoreboard again until late in the third quarter when they returned a Gering fumble 67 yards for a touchdown and the 48-0 lead.
In the fourth quarter, Arp scored on the goal line on a quarterback keeper for McCook’s last score of the game.
Gering trailed 54-6 after Lance Isaacs scored on a 3-yard run with 2:03 left in the game. On their next possession, they coughed up the ball and McCook recovered it with 1:01 left. They ran the clock out to take the 54-6 win.
O’Boyle said the game is good experience for his team.
“We need to see teams like this. I thought tonight in all three phases of the game and dominated us,” he said.
O’Boyle said his team wasn’t at the top of its game.
“We didn’t tackle very well tonight,” he said. “We didn’t execute. We didn’t get a push up front all night and that killed us on both sides of the ball.”
Gering did have some positives in this game as they moved the ball well at times, O’Boyle said.
“We did make some good plays. Those, you know, get overshadowed in a game like this,” he said. “Our execution and discipline wasn’t where it needed to be tonight. I think that showed in all three phases of the game.”
O’Boyle said those big gains has eluded the Bulldogs much of the season.
“We had a couple big plays, which was good to see,” he said. “That’s something we have done a whole lot of this year, but there are some things that we can take away from this.”
The Bulldogs passing game came alive late in the fourth quarter on Gering’s scoring drive.
“We were taking what they were giving us late in the game,” O’Boyle said. “They had some reserve guys in and we thought we could take a shot with that. Fortunately, it worked out for us. When the clocks running in the second half it opens up the playbook quite a bit. Incompletions aren’t stopping the clock, so you kind of have a little more freedom.”
Gering travels to take on 6-1 Mitchell, and McCook has a home contest against Scottsbluff on Friday, Oct. 16.
PHOTOS: Gering-McCook
PHOTOS: Gering-McCook
PHOTOS: Gering-McCook
PHOTOS: Gering-McCook
PHOTOS: Gering-McCook
PHOTOS: Gering-McCook
PHOTOS: Gering-McCook
PHOTOS: Gering-McCook
PHOTOS: Gering-McCook
PHOTOS: Gering-McCook
PHOTOS: Gering-McCook
PHOTOS: Gering-McCook
PHOTOS: Gering-McCook
PHOTOS: Gering-McCook
PHOTOS: Gering-McCook
PHOTOS: Gering-McCook
PHOTOS: Gering-McCook
PHOTOS: Gering-McCook
PHOTOS: Gering-McCook
PHOTOS: Gering-McCook
PHOTOS: Gering-McCook
PHOTOS: Gering-McCook
PHOTOS: Gering-McCook
PHOTOS: Gering-McCook
PHOTOS: Gering-McCook
PHOTOS: Gering-McCook
HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!