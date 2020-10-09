McCook rolls to 54-6 win over Gering

In the fourth quarter, Arp scored on the goal line on a quarterback keeper for McCook’s last score of the game.

Gering trailed 54-6 after Lance Isaacs scored on a 3-yard run with 2:03 left in the game. On their next possession, they coughed up the ball and McCook recovered it with 1:01 left. They ran the clock out to take the 54-6 win.

O’Boyle said the game is good experience for his team.

“We need to see teams like this. I thought tonight in all three phases of the game and dominated us,” he said.

O’Boyle said his team wasn’t at the top of its game.

“We didn’t tackle very well tonight,” he said. “We didn’t execute. We didn’t get a push up front all night and that killed us on both sides of the ball.”

Gering did have some positives in this game as they moved the ball well at times, O’Boyle said.

“We did make some good plays. Those, you know, get overshadowed in a game like this,” he said. “Our execution and discipline wasn’t where it needed to be tonight. I think that showed in all three phases of the game.”

O’Boyle said those big gains has eluded the Bulldogs much of the season.