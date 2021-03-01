 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Milford boys top Mitchell in C1-4 district final
0 comments
alert top story

Milford boys top Mitchell in C1-4 district final

{{featured_button_text}}

NORTH PLATTE — Milford got off to a fast start as they ran past Mitchell 75-46 in the C1-4 District Final on Monday to remain undefeated and earn a state tournament berth.

The Eagles started the game with an 8-0 run before Jaron Anderson got the Tigers on the board.

Mitchell’s Austin Thyne hit his first 3-pointer of the game to cut the lead to 12-5, and a Jaron Anderson trey would bring the Tigers within six at 16-10.

Milford took an 18-12 lead into the second. Despite two more 3-pointers from Thyne, the Eagles began to put some distance between them and the Tigers.

Milford went into the locker room up 38-28 at the half.

The Eagles opened the third on a 12-1 run to go up 50-29. Francisco Barrios canned a trey to cut the lead to 50-32.

Milford went into the final frame with a commanding 60-42 lead.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The Eagles put up 15 points in the quarter while holding the Tigers to just two buckets, one each from Thyne and Jaron Anderson.

The loss ends Mitchell season with a record of 16-10, which included a five game stretch without Thyne in the lineup after suffering an ankle injury against Gering in the season opener.

Thyne led Mitchell with 15 points, and Barrios added 10.

Milford improves to 26-0 as they advance to the state basketball tournament.

Mitchell 12 16 14 4 — 46

Milford 18 20 22 15 — 75

Mitchell

Jaron Anderson 9, Easton Anderson 8, Austin Thyne 15, Francisco Barrios 10, Rylan Aguallo 2, Junior Alvizar 2.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Jeff Van Patten is the sports editor of the Star-Herald. Jeff can be reached by calling 308-632-9048 or emailing jeff.vanpatten@starherald.com.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Breaking News