Milford boys top Mitchell in C1-4 district final

NORTH PLATTE — Milford got off to a fast start as they ran past Mitchell 75-46 in the C1-4 District Final on Monday to remain undefeated and earn a state tournament berth.

The Eagles started the game with an 8-0 run before Jaron Anderson got the Tigers on the board.

Mitchell’s Austin Thyne hit his first 3-pointer of the game to cut the lead to 12-5, and a Jaron Anderson trey would bring the Tigers within six at 16-10.

Milford took an 18-12 lead into the second. Despite two more 3-pointers from Thyne, the Eagles began to put some distance between them and the Tigers.

Milford went into the locker room up 38-28 at the half.

The Eagles opened the third on a 12-1 run to go up 50-29. Francisco Barrios canned a trey to cut the lead to 50-32.

Milford went into the final frame with a commanding 60-42 lead.

The Eagles put up 15 points in the quarter while holding the Tigers to just two buckets, one each from Thyne and Jaron Anderson.

The loss ends Mitchell season with a record of 16-10, which included a five game stretch without Thyne in the lineup after suffering an ankle injury against Gering in the season opener.