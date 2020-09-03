 Skip to main content
Minatare football team downs Banner County
Minatare football team downs Banner County

HARRISBURG — The Minatare football team ran out to a 46-0 lead in the first half as they downed Banner County in its first football game in five years.

Minatare coach JJ Ozuna said his team played well in its season opening 70-0 win over Banner County.

“I think we did really well,” he said. “We came together as a team. Everyone played their role and had fun with it.”

Ozuna said he was particularly impressed with seniors Carlos Martinez and Dario Rodriguez.

“When we needed something to happen, they were there,” Ozuna said. “Any good play on offense or defense had to do with one of those guys.”

Minatare played with a lof of speed, but Ozuna said they could have been faster.

“We are missing a couple of guys. When we get those guys back, we’re definitely going to get a lot more speed,” Ozuna said.

Banner County came into the game with only three weeks of practice, head coach Todd Winger said. The Wildcats did return some players who had played for Leyton last season.

“(Alex Rundell) played a couple of downs (for Leyton last year), so he at least got a little feel for the game. He gives us a little veteran leadership,” Winger said.

Minatare takes on Wallace at home and Banner County travels to Crawford on Friday, Sept. 11.

Jeff Van Patten is the sports editor of the Star-Herald. Jeff can be reached by calling 308-632-9050 or emailing jeff.vanpatten@starherald.com.

