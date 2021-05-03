Mitchell boys, Bayard girls claim WTC track and field titles

MITCHELL — The Mitchell boys and Bayard girls ran away with the team titles at the Western Trails Conference Track and Field meet on Monday.

Seth Wilfred took first in both throwing events for Mitchell.

The Tigers’ Wilfred won the shout put with a throw of 44-feet, 11-1/4 inches, and teammate Brock Knutson finished third in the event with a toss of 41-1. Morrill’s Michael Morgan ended second with a toss of 42-3

Wilfred threw the discus 140-4 to finish in front of Morrill’s Isaiah Guerue, who had a throw of 136-2.

Mitchell’s Rylan Aguallo sat out the long jump competition, but still picked up a gold medal in the 100-meter Run with a time of 11.38. Carmelo Ayala claimed 800-meter gold with a time of 2:08.83 for the Tigers, and Jackson Allen ended on top in the pole vault clearing 12-8.

For the Bayard girls, Dani Harter dominated the sprints taking gold in the 100 with a time of 13.45, and winning the 200 with a time of 27.74.

Bayard’s Kierra Miller picked up the win in the 1,600 with a time of 6:02.85. The Tigers’ Joslyn Hopkins took first in the 300 Hurdles with a time of 51.25, and jumped 16-3 1/2 to win the long jump title.