Mitchell boys, Crawford girls take Morrill Invite titles

MORRILL — The Mitchell boys ran away with the team title at the Morrill Early Bird Track and Field Invitational on Saturday.
Mitchell finished with a team score of 135 by a large margin over No. 2 Leyton, who finished with 81.
Kadin Perez and Rylan Aguallo finished first and second in the 100 meter run, and also first and third int he 200 to buoy the Tigers. Aguallo and Perez were also part of Mitchell’s 4x100 meter relay team that took first with a time of 45.83.
Aguallo also leapt 20-feet, 8-inches to claim the long jump title.
Leyton’s Justin Ernest ran a 2:16.2 to win the 800
The Morrill boys got first place finishes from Bryce Seier in the 110 hurdles and Isaiah Guerue in the discus.
In girls action, Crawford edged Bayard 68 to 67 for the number one spot in the team standings.
Jillian Brennan led the Rams with first place finishes in the 400 and 800 meter runs. Brennan was also a part of Crawford’s 4x400 relay with Madison Swanson, Kierra Brennan and Cambrea Vogel that finished first with a time of 11:25.18.
Dani Harter led Bayard with a first place finish in the 100 with a time of 13.81.
Morrill’s Paityn Homan brought home a pair of wins with first place finishes in the 1,600 and 3,200.
Minatare senior Raschelle Magdaleno took first in the long jump with a leap of 15-5 and third in the triple jump at 31-4.
Magadaleno said she has improved quite a bit since her sophomore year. Magdaleno missed out on her junior season after spring sports were canceled because of COVID-19.
“I started working out and lifting, and coach (Tyler Koke) did the triple jump in college,” she said. “He taught me better technique and it has helped so much.”
Thanks to her improved technique, Magdaleno said she is jump farther than she ever has.
Morrill Early Bird Track and Field Invitational
Team Scores
Boys
1, Mitchell, 135; 2, Leyton, 81; 3, Garden County, 73; 4, Potter-Dix, 62; 4, Morrill, 62; 6, Bridgeport, 22; 7, Hemingford, 20; 8, Bayard, 17; 9, Guernsey-Sunrise, 14; 9, Kimball, 14; 9, Southeast, 14.
Girls
1, Crawford, 68; 2, Bayard, 67; 3, Kimball, 63; 4, Mitchell, 53; 5, Sioux County, 44; 6, Pine Bluffs, 38; 7, Bridgeport, 34; 8, Hay Springs, 31; 8, Morrill, 31; 10, Minatare, 28.
Boys Results
100 Meter Run — 1, Kadin Perez, Mitchell, 11.69; 2, Rylan Aguallo, Mitchell, 11.84; 3, Caden Lewis, Morrill, 11.93.
200 Meter Run — 1, Kadin Perez, Mitchell, 23.40; 2, Ryan Clapper, Southeast, 24.28; 3, Rylan Aguallo, Mitchell, 24.49.
400 Meter Run — 1, Dillon Christiansen, Garden County, 56.75; 2, Francisco Alvizar, Mitchell, 57.75; 3, Thomas Muldoon, Potter-Dix, 58.30.
800 Meter Run — 1, Justin Ernest, Leyton, 2:16.2; 2, Thomas Muldoon, Potter-Dix, 2:16.61; 3, Zeke Christiansen, Garden County, 2;19.57.
1,600 Meter Run — 1, Michael Christiansen, Garden County, 5:19.19; 2, Carmelo Ayala, Mitchell, 5:24.76; 3, Elijah Conley, Bridgeport, 5:38.4.
3,200 Meter Run — 1, Michael Christiansen, Garden County, 11:18.65; 2, Easton Anderson, Mitchell, 11:27.26; 3, Elijah Conley, Bridgeport, 12:10.48.
110 Meter Hurdles — 1, Bryce Seier, Morrill, 17.42; 2, Jared Anton, Potter-Dix, 18.64; 3, Scout Gamble, Leyton, 18.81.
300 Meter Hurdles — 1, Dillon Christiansen, Garden County, 45.93; 2, Bryce Seier, Morrill, 46.14; 3, Scout Gamble, Leyton, 46.98.
4x100 Relay — 1, Mitchell (Rylan Aguallo, Jake Chasek, Francisco Alvizar, Kadin Perez), 45.83; 2, Potter Dix (Ben Johnson, Javon Coyle, Luke Kasten, Donnie Moench), 47.32; 3, Leyton (KJ Bush, Mason Reimers, Dominick Russ, Matthew Shepard), 47.39.
4x400 Relay — 1, Mitchell (Jake Chasek, Santiago Castillo, Jaden Schumacher, Kadin Perez), 3;49.95; 2, Leyton (KJ Bush, Brayden Haley, Justin Ernest, Gabriel Tretter),3:54.97; 3, Hemingford (Brian Turek, Cody Rathjen, John Ansley, Ethan Specht), 4:07.23.
4x800 Relay — 1, Garden County (Johnny Vargas, Zeke Christiansen, Gunner Roberson, Michael Christiansen), 9:26.51; 2, Leyton (Brenton Abbott, Justin Ernest, Chance Carter, Gabriel Tretter), 9:39.58; 3, Potter-Dix (Thomas Muldoon, Brayden Kasten, James Pease, Zach Rotert), 9:52.75.
Shot Put — 1, Seth Wilfred, Mitchell, 46-2; 2, Isaiah Guerue, Morrill, 41-4.5; 3, Jonathan Borges, Leyton, 41-1.75.
Discus — 1, Isaiah Guerue, Morrill, 130; 2, Bryce Seier, Morrill, 117-5; 3, Seth Wilfred, 112-7.
High Jump — 1, Daemon Avilez, Bayard, 5-10; 2, Justin Malcom, Guernsey-Sunrise, 5-8; 3, Luke Kasten, Potter-Dix, 5-6.
Pole Vault — 1, Jackson Allen, Mitchell, 11; 2, Jared Anton, Potter-Dix, 11; 3, Ethan Specht, Hemingford, 10-6.
Long Jump — 1, Rylan Aguallo, Mitchell, 20-8; 2, Dominick Russ, Leyton, 19-10; 3, Dillon Metz, Bridgeport, 19-7.
Triple Jump — 1, Cole Cross, Garden County, 38-8; 2, Christian Allen-Van Pelt, Kimball, 38-3; 3, Justin Malcom, Guernsey-Sunrise, 37-10.5.
Girls Results
100 Meter Run — 1, Dani Harter, Bayard, 13.81; 2, Dalli Anders, Crawford, 13.99; 3, Cambree Schmaltz, Bayard, 14.11.
200 Meter Run — 1, Mia Skinner, Hay Springs, 24.48; 2, Dalli Anders, Crawford, 28.54; 3, Axi Benish, Leyton, 28.82.
400 Meter Run — 1, Jillian Brennan, Crawford, 1:04.65; 2, Mia Skinner, Hay Springs, 1:04.96; 3, Skylar Edmund, Sioux County, 1:06.17.
800 Meter Run — 1, Jillian Brennan, Crawford, 2:41.08; 2, Alexis DePaulitte, Pine Bluffs, 2:41.77; 3, Gabby Twarling, Hay Springs, 2:45.28.
1,600 Meter Run — 1, Paityn Homan, Morrill, 6:13.23; 2, Kierra Miller, Bayard, 6:14.99; 3, Britney Klein, Sioux County, 6:22.37.
3,200 Meter Run — 1, Paityn Homan, Morrill, 13:06.12; 2, Kierra Miller, Bayard, 13:14.43; 3, Sarah Lang, Bridgeport, 13:46.09.
110 Meter Hurdles — 1, Kaitlin Heeg, Kimball, 18.21; 2, Jaqueline Sanchez, 18.67; 3, Marjie Schmitt, Mitchell, 19.41.
300 Meter Hurdles — 1, Marjie Schmitt, Mitchell, 54.47; 2, Karlee Juhnke, Sioux County, 54.99; 3, Ashley Fabela, Pine Bluffs, 56.16.
4x100 Relay — 1, Pine Bluffs (Kami Taneman, Maegan Madden, Rachael Macy, Ashley Fabela), 55.21; 2, Kimball (Megan Spicer, Raven Johnson, Julia Winstrom, Chantel Malson) 56.19.
4x400 Relay — 1, Hemingford (Destiny Hanson, Elizabeth Mayer, Chloe Soester, Cather Bryner), 4:41.57; 2, Bayard (Danika Hassel, Cambree Schmaltz, Joslyn Hopkins, Dani Harter), 4:43.61; 3, Crawford (Cambrea Vogel, Dalli Anders, Morgan Jones, Kylah Vogel), 4:47.35.
4x800 Relay — 1, Crawford (Madison Swanson, Jillian Brennan, Kierra Brennan, Cambrea Vogel), 11:25.18; 2, Sioux County (Kodie Rempp, Karlee Juhnke, Britney Klein, Kailey Klein), 11:47.35; 3, Hemingford (Carlye Kresl, Catherine Bryner, Chloe Soester, Destiny Hanson), 11:56.79.
Shot Put — 1, Shelby Ekwall, Southeast, 33-1; 2, Hannah Lemmon, Crawford, 31-11.75; 3, Caitlyn Blackstone, Mitchell, 30-3.
Discus — 1, Ruthie Loomis-Goltl, Bridgeport, 107-8; 2, Ashlynn Guzman, Kimball, 89-9; 3, Caitylyn Blackstone, Mitchell, 85-1.
High Jump — 1, Kylie Fiehtner, Potter-Dix, 5; 2, Hayley Blackstone, Mitchell, 4-8; 3, Margaret Clinger, Bridgeport, 4-8.
Pole Vault — 1, Raven Johnson, Kimball, 8-6; 2, Ashlee Field, Pine Bluffs, 8; 3, Taya Kappen, Bayard, 7.
Long Jump — 1, Raschelle Magdaleno, Minatare, 15-5; 2, Megan Spicer, Kimball, 15-3.5; 3, Joslyn Hopkins, Bayard, 14-11.
Triple Jump — 1, Kaitlin Heeg, Kimball, 31-7; 2, Joslyn Hopkins, Bayard, 31-6.75; 3, Raschelle Magdaleno, Minatare, 31-4.