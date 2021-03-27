Mitchell boys, Crawford girls take Morrill Invite titles

MORRILL — The Mitchell boys ran away with the team title at the Morrill Early Bird Track and Field Invitational on Saturday.

Mitchell finished with a team score of 135 by a large margin over No. 2 Leyton, who finished with 81.

Kadin Perez and Rylan Aguallo finished first and second in the 100 meter run, and also first and third int he 200 to buoy the Tigers. Aguallo and Perez were also part of Mitchell’s 4x100 meter relay team that took first with a time of 45.83.

Aguallo also leapt 20-feet, 8-inches to claim the long jump title.

Leyton’s Justin Ernest ran a 2:16.2 to win the 800

The Morrill boys got first place finishes from Bryce Seier in the 110 hurdles and Isaiah Guerue in the discus.

In girls action, Crawford edged Bayard 68 to 67 for the number one spot in the team standings.

Jillian Brennan led the Rams with first place finishes in the 400 and 800 meter runs. Brennan was also a part of Crawford’s 4x400 relay with Madison Swanson, Kierra Brennan and Cambrea Vogel that finished first with a time of 11:25.18.

Dani Harter led Bayard with a first place finish in the 100 with a time of 13.81.