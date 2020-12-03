Mitchell boys edge Gering in Western Conference Tournament

A big first half propelled the Mitchell boys to a 63-55 win over Gering in the first round of the Western Conference Tournament in Scottsbluff on Thursday.

Austin Thyne had 11 first quarter points as the Tigers raced out to a 20-10 lead. Nine of Thyne’s points came on 3-pointers.

Gering’s Jack Franklin scored seven second quarter points to get the Bulldogs back into the game.

Thyne, though, continued to flash his offensive game putting up another eight points in the second including another pair of 3-pointers to give Mitchell the 36-22 lead.

Gering tried to erase the first-half deficit outscoring Mitchell 17-12 in the third behind seven points from Brett Pszanka.

Franklin exploded on offense again in the fourth, almost willing his Bulldogs to the win. Franklin scored eight point, Anselmo Rocheleau added four and Pszanka knocked down another trey as Gering again won the scoring battle in the final frame.

Thyne had two points in the fourth, but went down twice with an ankle injury. He first went down with a little under five minutes to play. He re-entered the game around the three minute mark before hobbling off the court for a second time.