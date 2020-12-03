Mitchell boys edge Gering in Western Conference Tournament

A big first half propelled the Mitchell boys to a 63-55 win over Gering in the first round of the Western Conference Tournament in Scottsbluff on Thursday.
Austin Thyne had 11 first quarter points as the Tigers raced out to a 20-10 lead. Nine of Thyne’s points came on 3-pointers.
Gering’s Jack Franklin scored seven second quarter points to get the Bulldogs back into the game.
Thyne, though, continued to flash his offensive game putting up another eight points in the second including another pair of 3-pointers to give Mitchell the 36-22 lead.
Gering tried to erase the first-half deficit outscoring Mitchell 17-12 in the third behind seven points from Brett Pszanka.
Franklin exploded on offense again in the fourth, almost willing his Bulldogs to the win. Franklin scored eight point, Anselmo Rocheleau added four and Pszanka knocked down another trey as Gering again won the scoring battle in the final frame.
Thyne had two points in the fourth, but went down twice with an ankle injury. He first went down with a little under five minutes to play. He re-entered the game around the three minute mark before hobbling off the court for a second time.
In Thyne’s absence, Jaron Anderson, Jaden Schumacher and Rylan Aguallo provided the offense for Mitchell. Anderson scored eight in the fourth, Schumacher had four and Aguallo scored four of his 10 points in the fourth.
The first-half deficit proved to be too much for Gering to overcome as Mitchell took the 63-55 win to advance to play Scottsbluff today at 6 p.m. in Gering. Scottsbluff took a 51-30 win over Chadron in the first round. Tyler Harre and Isaiah Mendoza led the Bearats with 19 points and 11 respectively.
With the loss, Gering will take on Alliance, who earned a 60-45 win over Sidney. Caeson Clarke led Alliance with 31 points, the only Bulldog to score in double digits. Sidney was led by Sawyer Dickman with 19 points, and Micah Schneider had 12. The Battle of the Bulldogs is set to tip off at 8 p.m. in Gering.
Sidney and Chadron will meet up at 4 p.m. in the consolation bracket.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!