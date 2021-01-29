Mitchell boys run past Gordon-Rushville

MITCHELL – The Mitchell boys basketball team took the lead with five seconds left in the first quarter and never trailed again as they registered a commanding 77-58 win over Gordon-Rushville Friday night at Mitchell High School on senior recognition night for the cheerleaders and girls and boys basketball team.
The Tigers, in getting the win, put two players in double figures. Francisco Burrios led the way with 24 points in the win.
Mitchell coach Jayson Gregory said his team played well in the win.
“I thought we played pretty well, especially offensively,” Gregory said. “We had some things on the defensive end where we had some adjustments to make with a few points of emphasize. Gordon-Rushville is a great, young team and we knew going into the season this was going to be a tough game.”
Gordon-Rushville, who has just one senior on varsity, controlled things in the first quarter, leading by four at 16-12. Mitchell came back with back-to-back 3-pointers by Jaron Anderson and Austin Thyne to take their first lead of the game. Thyne’s trey came with five seconds left in the first quarter.
Mitchell continued excelling in the second quarter as Easton Anderson hit a trey and Mitchell was up 22-16. The Tigers pushed the lead to eight points at 28-20 on a bucket by Francisco Alvisor.
Gordon-Rushville fought back as Carter Anderson tallied back-to-back buckets for the Mustangs, including a spinning, in-the-paint drive to bring the Mustangs to within two 28-26. Mitchell rebounded as they outscored Gordon-Rushville 10-2 to close out the half and take a 38-28 lead into the locker room.
The third quarter was back and forth as each team traded buckets left and right. Gordon-Rushville did stay in the game, trailing by six on another Carter Anderson bucket at 47-41. Mitchell led 55-48 after a bucket by Gordon-Rushville, but the Tigers closed out the third on a 5-0 run to lead 60-48.
The fourth quarter was tight early with Mitchell leading 64-52. After that, Mitchell went on a 10-2 run that saw back-to-back buckets by Jaden Schumacher for a 74-54 lead and they cruised to the win.
Defense and limiting Gordon-Rushville to one shot were the keys in the win.
“We have been putting an emphasis on rebounding, especially offensive rebounding this week because we do spread the court out so much,” Gregory said. “We had put an emphasis on crashing the boards.”
Francisco Burrios led the Tigers with 24 points followed by Thyne with 20. Jaron Anderson chipped in 15, while Carter Reisig had nine.
Carter Anderson led Gordon-Rushville with 20 followed by Jace Nelson with 15 and PJ Lynch with eight.
Both teams are off until next week when they play in the Western Trails Conference Tournament Thursday through Saturday.
Gordon-Rushville 16 12 20 10 – 58
Mitchell 18 20 22 17 – 77
GORDON-RUSHVILLE
Ellis Livingston 5, Logan Slama 5, Carter Anderson 20, PJ Lynch 8, Charles Hollow Horn 5, Jace Nelson 15.
MITCHELL
Francisco Burrios 24, Austin Thyne 20, Francisco Alvizar 2, Jaron Anderson 15, Jaden Schumacher 4, Carter Reisig 9,