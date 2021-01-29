Mitchell boys run past Gordon-Rushville

MITCHELL – The Mitchell boys basketball team took the lead with five seconds left in the first quarter and never trailed again as they registered a commanding 77-58 win over Gordon-Rushville Friday night at Mitchell High School on senior recognition night for the cheerleaders and girls and boys basketball team.

The Tigers, in getting the win, put two players in double figures. Francisco Burrios led the way with 24 points in the win.

Mitchell coach Jayson Gregory said his team played well in the win.

“I thought we played pretty well, especially offensively,” Gregory said. “We had some things on the defensive end where we had some adjustments to make with a few points of emphasize. Gordon-Rushville is a great, young team and we knew going into the season this was going to be a tough game.”

Gordon-Rushville, who has just one senior on varsity, controlled things in the first quarter, leading by four at 16-12. Mitchell came back with back-to-back 3-pointers by Jaron Anderson and Austin Thyne to take their first lead of the game. Thyne’s trey came with five seconds left in the first quarter.