Mitchell golfers take first at Bridgeport Invite

BRIDGEPORT — The Mitchell boys golf team claimed its second team title in its first three tournaments of the season at the Bridgeport Invitational at Court House and Jail Rock Golf Course on Friday.

Burke Schneider carded a 78 and Cael Peters fired an 80 to lead the Tigers to the first place finish with a team score of 330.

Austin Thyne and Mykin Marco both shot an 86 for sixth and seventh places.

Mitchell coach Nick Kuxhausen said his team shot well a day after finishing second in the Alliance Invite.

“We had a couple bad holes which can happen on the back nine out here, so we think we can get better still,” he said. “I’m really happy with the outcome and feel good that we get to play this course two more times.”

The Tigers will need to shoot a good score again at Court House and Jail Rock Golf Course again to qualify for state.

“We play districts here so it was a good first score for us, and hopefully we can continue to get better out here,” Kuxhausen said.

Kuxhausen said his team hasn’t hit its ceiling yet this season.