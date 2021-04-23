 Skip to main content
Mitchell golfers take first at Bridgeport Invite
Mitchell golfers take first at Bridgeport Invite

Mitchell golfers take first at Bridgeport Invite

Bridgeport's Braxten Swires tees off on Hole No. 9 at the Court House and Jail Rock Golf Course on Friday, April 23 during the Bridgeport Invitational.

 JEFF VAN PATTEN/Star-Herald

BRIDGEPORT — The Mitchell boys golf team claimed its second team title in its first three tournaments of the season at the Bridgeport Invitational at Court House and Jail Rock Golf Course on Friday.

Burke Schneider carded a 78 and Cael Peters fired an 80 to lead the Tigers to the first place finish with a team score of 330.

Austin Thyne and Mykin Marco both shot an 86 for sixth and seventh places.

Mitchell coach Nick Kuxhausen said his team shot well a day after finishing second in the Alliance Invite.

“We had a couple bad holes which can happen on the back nine out here, so we think we can get better still,” he said. “I’m really happy with the outcome and feel good that we get to play this course two more times.”

The Tigers will need to shoot a good score again at Court House and Jail Rock Golf Course again to qualify for state.

“We play districts here so it was a good first score for us, and hopefully we can continue to get better out here,” Kuxhausen said.

Kuxhausen said his team hasn’t hit its ceiling yet this season.

“We have a good group of a group of guys who love golf. They’re competitors. They’re just working on getting better and we’ve improved every meet we’ve played out so far. That’s our goal and we want to continue to do that,” he said.

Bridgeport finished second in the team standings behind an eighth place finish for Brady Newkirk with an 86 and Braxten Swires took 11th with an 88.

Morrill’s Brody Brown, who won the Morrill Invite on Thursday, took third with a score of 82. Kolten McMackin carded an 88 as the Lions took third in the team standings.

Mullen’s Brenden Walker ended in fourth after firing an 84, and Gordon-Rushville’s Jace Nelson carded an 85 for fifth place.

Creek Valley’s Ethan Togstad shot an 88 for ninth place.

Bridgeport Invitational

Team Scores

1, Mitchell, 330; 2, Bridgeport, 386; 3, Morrill, 403; 4, Bayard, 409; 5, Gordon-Rushville, 411; 6, Bridgeport JV, 423; 7, Garden County, 430; 8, Hemingford, 445; 9, Creek Valley, 448; 10, Leyton, 476.

Individual Top 10

1, Burke Schneider, Mitchell, 78; 2, Cael Peters, Mitchell, 80; 3, Brody Brown, Morrill, 82; 4, Brenden Walker, Mullen, 84; 5, Jace Nelson, Gordon-Rushville, 85; 6, Austin Thyne, Mitchell, 86; 7, Mykin Marcoe, Mitchell, 86; 8, Brady Newkirk, Bridgeport, 86; 9, Ethan Togstad, Creek Valley, 88; 10, Kolten McMackin, Morrill, 88; 11, Braxten Swires, Bridgeport, 88.

Results by Team

Bayard — Ben Sauer, 106; Matt Applegate, 91; Garret Hopkins, 105; Caleb Wilkins, 114; Kolton Kriha, 107

Bridgeport — Brady Newkirk, 86; Braxten Swires, 88; Holden Shultz, 122; Bayler Sterkel, 95; Bodhi Dohse, 117

Creek Valley — Eli Schmid, 113; Nola Ortiges, 100; Ethan Togstad, 88; Seth Wilber, 107; Diego Caraveo, 147

Garden Co. — Gavin Hunt, 102; Nick Alworth, 111; Wade Dodge, 102; Wyland Lobner, 117; Adam Hill, 115

Gordon-Rushville — Jace Nelson, 85; Tegan Snyder, 92; Logan Slama, 109; Kobe Schwarting, 125

Hay Springs — Gabe Varuel, 101; Logan Decoste, 115; Jett Rasmussen, 168; Sam Hindman, 143

Hemingford — Daren McConville, 104; Drew Varner, 109; Dax Powell, 112; James Jacobs, 126; Zane Hinman, 120

Kimball — Landon Norberg, 152

Leyton — Trenton Rushman, 124;Dillon Juelfs, 117;Tyler Bayne, 128;Junior Abbott, 114;Jakob Kruse, 6121

Mitchell — Austin Thyne, 86;Cael Peters, 80;Burke Schneider, 78;Mykin Marcoe, 86;Jaron Anderson, 97

Morrill — Brody Brown, 82;Jachson Margheim, 105;Kolten McMackin, 88;Riley Kaufman, 128

Mullen — Brenden Walker, 84;Ethan Hardin, 125;Kyle Finney, 136

Bridgeport JV — Cole Faessler, 111;Austin Kenner, 99;Harrison Barnette, 101;Mason Nichols, 121;Darean McDaniel, 112 ;Rand Golden, 140;Riley Golden, 156

Jeff Van Patten is the sports editor of the Star-Herald. Jeff can be reached by calling 308-632-9048 or emailing jeff.vanpatten@starherald.com.

