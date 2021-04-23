Mitchell golfers take first at Bridgeport Invite

BRIDGEPORT — The Mitchell boys golf team claimed its second team title in its first three tournaments of the season at the Bridgeport Invitational at Court House and Jail Rock Golf Course on Friday.
Burke Schneider carded a 78 and Cael Peters fired an 80 to lead the Tigers to the first place finish with a team score of 330.
Austin Thyne and Mykin Marco both shot an 86 for sixth and seventh places.
Mitchell coach Nick Kuxhausen said his team shot well a day after finishing second in the Alliance Invite.
“We had a couple bad holes which can happen on the back nine out here, so we think we can get better still,” he said. “I’m really happy with the outcome and feel good that we get to play this course two more times.”
The Tigers will need to shoot a good score again at Court House and Jail Rock Golf Course again to qualify for state.
“We play districts here so it was a good first score for us, and hopefully we can continue to get better out here,” Kuxhausen said.
Kuxhausen said his team hasn’t hit its ceiling yet this season.
“We have a good group of a group of guys who love golf. They’re competitors. They’re just working on getting better and we’ve improved every meet we’ve played out so far. That’s our goal and we want to continue to do that,” he said.
Bridgeport finished second in the team standings behind an eighth place finish for Brady Newkirk with an 86 and Braxten Swires took 11th with an 88.
Morrill’s Brody Brown, who won the Morrill Invite on Thursday, took third with a score of 82. Kolten McMackin carded an 88 as the Lions took third in the team standings.
Mullen’s Brenden Walker ended in fourth after firing an 84, and Gordon-Rushville’s Jace Nelson carded an 85 for fifth place.
Creek Valley’s Ethan Togstad shot an 88 for ninth place.
Bridgeport Invitational
Team Scores
1, Mitchell, 330; 2, Bridgeport, 386; 3, Morrill, 403; 4, Bayard, 409; 5, Gordon-Rushville, 411; 6, Bridgeport JV, 423; 7, Garden County, 430; 8, Hemingford, 445; 9, Creek Valley, 448; 10, Leyton, 476.
Individual Top 10
1, Burke Schneider, Mitchell, 78; 2, Cael Peters, Mitchell, 80; 3, Brody Brown, Morrill, 82; 4, Brenden Walker, Mullen, 84; 5, Jace Nelson, Gordon-Rushville, 85; 6, Austin Thyne, Mitchell, 86; 7, Mykin Marcoe, Mitchell, 86; 8, Brady Newkirk, Bridgeport, 86; 9, Ethan Togstad, Creek Valley, 88; 10, Kolten McMackin, Morrill, 88; 11, Braxten Swires, Bridgeport, 88.
Results by Team
Bayard — Ben Sauer, 106; Matt Applegate, 91; Garret Hopkins, 105; Caleb Wilkins, 114; Kolton Kriha, 107
Bridgeport — Brady Newkirk, 86; Braxten Swires, 88; Holden Shultz, 122; Bayler Sterkel, 95; Bodhi Dohse, 117
Creek Valley — Eli Schmid, 113; Nola Ortiges, 100; Ethan Togstad, 88; Seth Wilber, 107; Diego Caraveo, 147
Garden Co. — Gavin Hunt, 102; Nick Alworth, 111; Wade Dodge, 102; Wyland Lobner, 117; Adam Hill, 115
Gordon-Rushville — Jace Nelson, 85; Tegan Snyder, 92; Logan Slama, 109; Kobe Schwarting, 125
Hay Springs — Gabe Varuel, 101; Logan Decoste, 115; Jett Rasmussen, 168; Sam Hindman, 143
Hemingford — Daren McConville, 104; Drew Varner, 109; Dax Powell, 112; James Jacobs, 126; Zane Hinman, 120
Kimball — Landon Norberg, 152
Leyton — Trenton Rushman, 124;Dillon Juelfs, 117;Tyler Bayne, 128;Junior Abbott, 114;Jakob Kruse, 6121
Mitchell — Austin Thyne, 86;Cael Peters, 80;Burke Schneider, 78;Mykin Marcoe, 86;Jaron Anderson, 97
Morrill — Brody Brown, 82;Jachson Margheim, 105;Kolten McMackin, 88;Riley Kaufman, 128
Mullen — Brenden Walker, 84;Ethan Hardin, 125;Kyle Finney, 136