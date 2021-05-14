 Skip to main content
Mitchell golfers win the team title at the Bayard Invite
Alliance ends second at Scottsbluff Golf Invite

Mitchell's Austin Thyne putts on Hole No. 18 at the Scotts Bluff Country Club during the Scottsbluff Invitational on Monday, April 26. Mitchell's Cael Peters and Austin Thyne finished first and second to help their team win the Bayard Invite on Friday, May 14.

 JEFF VAN PATTEN/Star-Herald

BAYARD — Four of Mitchell’s five golfers cracked the top 10 winning the team title with a team score of 321.

Freshman Cael Peters fired a 77 to take the individual title, and teammate Austin Thyne finished right behind him with a 78.

The Tigers’ Burke Schneider finished fourth carding an 81 for fourth place. Mykin Marcoe picked up seventh place with an 85.

Bridgeport had a good showing taking second place with a third place finish by Braxten Swires, who shot a 78. Brady Newkirk finished two spots back with an 82.

Bridgeport’s Baylor Sterkel ended 10th with an 87. Kimball’s Cole Henton and teammate Jesse Heide both finished with an 87. After a tie-breaker, Henton finished tied for 10th.

Alliance JV had two finish in the top 10 to take third place in the team standings. Jaxon Preble fired an 83, and Jayden McCracken ended in eighth with a score of 87.

Scottsbluff JV finished fourth

Garden County finished with a team score of 426 for fourth place. Garden County was led by Gavin Hunt who shot a 94 and Wade Dodge who carded a 96.

Bayard finished fifth with a score of 406 behind Matthew Applegate’s 91.

Gavin Hunt shot a 94 to help Garden County end in seventh place at 426.

Potter Dix ended eighth. Tobi Thompson was their top golfer with a 120

Bayard Invite

Individual Top 10

1, Cael Peters, Mitchell, 77

2, Austin Thyne, Mitchell, 78

3, Braxten Swires, Bridgeport, 78

4, Burke Schneider, Mitchell, 85

5, Brady Newkirk, Bridgeport, 82

6, Jaxon Preble, Alliance JV, 83

7, Mykin Marcoe, Mitchell, 85

8, Jayden McCraken, Alliance JV, 87

9, Cole Henton, Kimball, 89

10, Bayler Sterkel, Bridgeport, 89

Team Scores

1, Mitchell, 321

2, Bridgeport, 343

3, Alliance JV, 353

4, Scottsbluff JV, 402

5, Bayard, 406

6, Garden County, 412

7, Leyton, j439

8, Potter-Dix, 534

Jeff Van Patten is the sports editor of the Star-Herald. Jeff can be reached by calling 308-632-9048 or emailing jeff.vanpatten@starherald.com.

