Mitchell golfers win the team title at the Bayard Invite

BAYARD — Four of Mitchell’s five golfers cracked the top 10 winning the team title with a team score of 321.

Freshman Cael Peters fired a 77 to take the individual title, and teammate Austin Thyne finished right behind him with a 78.

The Tigers’ Burke Schneider finished fourth carding an 81 for fourth place. Mykin Marcoe picked up seventh place with an 85.

Bridgeport had a good showing taking second place with a third place finish by Braxten Swires, who shot a 78. Brady Newkirk finished two spots back with an 82.

Bridgeport’s Baylor Sterkel ended 10th with an 87. Kimball’s Cole Henton and teammate Jesse Heide both finished with an 87. After a tie-breaker, Henton finished tied for 10th.

Alliance JV had two finish in the top 10 to take third place in the team standings. Jaxon Preble fired an 83, and Jayden McCracken ended in eighth with a score of 87.

Scottsbluff JV finished fourth

Garden County finished with a team score of 426 for fourth place. Garden County was led by Gavin Hunt who shot a 94 and Wade Dodge who carded a 96.

Bayard finished fifth with a score of 406 behind Matthew Applegate’s 91.