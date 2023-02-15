Tucker Thomas and Hayden Umble made it official Wednesday afternoon at Mitchell High School as the two football players inked their letters of intent with college programs.

Umble, a free safety and running back for the Tigers, is headed north after signing with Black Hills State University. Thomas, an offensive and defensive lineman, is headed to the University of Nebraska at Kearney.

“It means the most and it has been a process,” Umble said after the signing ceremony. “My sophomore year I decided this is what I wanted to do. I have been to a lot of summer camps, lots of extra hours of work. It is a big deal and couldn’t wait for this moment. It is a little bit emotional and very special to me.”

Thomas said the opportunity to play at the next level means a lot to him.

“I really like football my whole life,” Thomas said. “Having started the last two years really brought me to like it.”

Umble rushed for 1,155 yards and 19 touchdowns last season said it felt like home when he visited Black Hills State.

“Black Hills State wasn’t my first choice, but just going up there, they have a great community and even above that, it is a culture,” he said. “I love the way the coaches coach their players. Just me being the player that I am and the coaches who they are and the system that I have been in, I feel like I fit up there. I felt really at home when I visited up there.”

Thomas, who had 14 solo tackles and 23 assisted tackles, picked UNK because of the coaches there. Thomas was also looking at Chadron State College and the University of Wyoming in Laramie.

“Some things that led me to choose UNK were the coaches. I felt very comfortable there and the location is right for me,” Thomas said. “I liked who I hung out with when I went on visits, and the coaches feel like it will be a good fit.”

While Umble played on both sides of the ball during his prep career, he will remain on the defensive side at Black Hills.

“I am projected to play a nickel back up there,” he said. “I was originally recruited as a running back, but they ended up not having quite as much room in their running-back room. But they still wanted me and decided I was an athlete and I could fit their defensive scheme, so I am still blessed to be able to play there.”

Thomas is projected to also play on the defensive side of the ball.

Both players credited the Mitchell coaching staff.

“I have been blessed to be a part of some great teams,” Umble said. “I have been with Coach K (Nick Kuxhausen) for all of his four years here as head coach. We had some of the best Mitchell teams and some of the best records that we have had in the past 10 years of Mitchell football. It has been a great opportunity and I couldn’t have traded it for anything else. It has prepared me as good it can for the next level.”

Thomas enjoyed donning the black and orange during his football career at Mitchell.

“I enjoyed playing here and I made family and brotherhood with all the players and made friends,” Thomas said.

Mitchell coach Nick Kuxhausen said both UNK and Black Hills State are getting players who like to work.

“Both of these individuals have been a big part of our success at Mitchell over the last few years,” he said. “Both Hayden and Tucker have had the ability to play in two playoff games, and they both played a high level team.

"Black Hills State is going to get a great player in Hayden. He has been a dynamic player and is an all-state player and definitely one of the better players to come out of Mitchell High School.

"They are definitely getting a great football player. I am excited for their future and to watch these guys play at the next level, because both programs are getting two good individuals first but great football players as well.”

Umble’s goal is to graduate with a bachelor's degree, then continue his academic learning and go to chiropractic school.

Thomas is hoping to get into "the eye business."

“I just want to thank my coaches," Umble said. "They have been a blessing to me. They believed in me. I want to thank my family for everything that I had and have been to all my games. They have been amazing and it is great to have that backing. And thank you to everybody that came out to support.”