Mitchell improves to 5-0 with win over Cardinals

CHADRON — The Mitchell Tigers continued to roll here Friday night, improving their record to 5-0 with a 35-14 verdict over the Chadron Cardinals, now 3-1.
The Tigers didn’t complete any of their three passes, but their relentless rushing attack rolled up 389 yards and they led all the way after speedster Kaden Perez broke loose on a 70-yard romp on the fourth play of the game.
Mitchell also scored on its second possession, going 72 yards, led off by Rylan Aguallo’s 42-yard burst on the opening play of the drive. He also went the final yard for the touchdown, and Perez ran for the conversion, giving the visitors a 14-0 lead with fourth minutes left in the first quarter.
Aguallo was kept busy. He carried 33 times for 242 yards, giving him 952 yards through the first five games. Perez also had a good night, gaining 120 yards on 12 plays.
“That running back is the real deal,” said Chadron Coach Mike Lecher about Aguallo. “And, Mitchell’s got a really good offensive line helping him. This is the best Mitchell team we’ve ever played.”
This is Lecher’s 15th season as the Cardinals’ head mentor and Mitchell’s always on the Chadron schedule.
After the quick start, not everything went Mitchell’s way the rest of the first half. On the Tigers’ third possession, Aguallo lost a fumble on his own 23 and the Cardinals’ Michael Matt recovered it.
Fullback Sawyer Haag gained 15 yards on what was Chadron’s first running play of the game, and two plays later quarterback Justus Alcorn rolled out and threw a 13-yard touchdown pass sophomore Seth Gaswick in the end zone.
The Cards did some conniving for the conversion. Alcorn handed the ball off to running back Dawson Dunbar, then caught Dunbar’s pass for two points, cutting Mitchell’s lead to 14-8 with 1:16 left in the opening quarter.
After Aguallo returned the ensuing kickoff 30 yards to his team’s 40, the Tigers used 13 plays to post Mitchell’s third touchdown. The longest was Perez’s nine-yard jaunt around left end into the end zone. Quarterback Austin Thyne kicked the extra point to make it 21-8.
Chadron opened its ensuing drive with Dunbar taking a direct snap from center and going 24 yards to the Tigers’ 38. Two penalties against Mitchell helped the Cardinals reach the 14, but Chadron gave those yards back when Alcorn couldn’t handle a shotgun snap from center.
However, the Cardinals scored in two plays--a 15-yard pass from Alcorn to Dunbar and a 12-yard pass from to Xander Provance, who out-grabbed a Mitchell defender for possession in the end zone
Provance came up with another big play before halftime. After Aguallo had galloped 34 yards done the east sideline to the Chadron 20 and Perez gained 10 more yards, the Chadron sophomore picked off Thyne’s pass in the end zone as time was running out in the half.
Mitchell added a touchdown in both the third and fourth quarters. The first saw Aguallo gain 23 and 15 yards on consecutive carries before leaving the game after taking a hard hit at the end of the second carry. His replacement was freshman Cael Peters, who opened with an eight-yard pickup and went the final yard a two plays later.
After working out some kinks along the sideline a few minutes, Aguallo returned in the middle of the fourth quarter and scored the game’s final touchdown from the seven-yard line with 5:45 remaining. Just for good measure, he also intercepted a Chadron pass with a couple of minutes remaining.
Mitchell Coach Nick Kuxhausen was obviously pleased with the outcome. He gave much of the credit to his linemen, noted they played well on both sides of the ball. Although Dunbar carried six times for 62 yards, the Cardinals finished with just 56 yards rushing and 61 passing while completing 10 of 21 tosses
Mitchell 14 7 7 7 — 35
Chadron 8 6 0 0 — 14
Mitchell — Kadin Perez, 70 run (kick failed).
Mitchell — Rylan Aguallo 1 run (Perez run)
Chadron — Seth Gaswick 13 pass from Justus Alcorn (Alcorn pass from Dawson Dunbar)
Mitchell — Perez 9 run (Austin Thyne kick)
Chadron — Xander Provance 12 pass from Alcorn (pass failed)
Mitchell — Cael Peters 1 run (Jade Schumacher kick)
Mitchell — Aguallo 7 run (Schumacher kick)
