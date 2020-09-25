Mitchell improves to 5-0 with win over Cardinals

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CHADRON — The Mitchell Tigers continued to roll here Friday night, improving their record to 5-0 with a 35-14 verdict over the Chadron Cardinals, now 3-1.

The Tigers didn’t complete any of their three passes, but their relentless rushing attack rolled up 389 yards and they led all the way after speedster Kaden Perez broke loose on a 70-yard romp on the fourth play of the game.

Mitchell also scored on its second possession, going 72 yards, led off by Rylan Aguallo’s 42-yard burst on the opening play of the drive. He also went the final yard for the touchdown, and Perez ran for the conversion, giving the visitors a 14-0 lead with fourth minutes left in the first quarter.

Aguallo was kept busy. He carried 33 times for 242 yards, giving him 952 yards through the first five games. Perez also had a good night, gaining 120 yards on 12 plays.

“That running back is the real deal,” said Chadron Coach Mike Lecher about Aguallo. “And, Mitchell’s got a really good offensive line helping him. This is the best Mitchell team we’ve ever played.”

This is Lecher’s 15th season as the Cardinals’ head mentor and Mitchell’s always on the Chadron schedule.