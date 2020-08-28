Mitchell runs past Alliance 41-14

It wasn’t all doom and gloom for the Bulldogs in their home opener, however. Alliance displayed some aerial acolytes in the closing minutes of the game with Senior Caeson Clarke tossing the ball 30-yard to Senior Chase King for their second and last touchdown of the game.

In their final drive, the Tigers took the ball down to the two-yard line but were pushed back five yards for another delay-of-game penalty. It was the last action of the game, which ended at the seven-yard line in Mitchell’s possession.

Mitchell Head Coach Nick Kuxhausen said the guys “came out taking care of business,” including Aguallo.

“Rylan (Aguallo) is a phenomenal back, he’s got a knack for finding the hole and making big plays, he was kind of our workhorse tonight,” he said after Friday’s game.

Head Coach Chris Seebohm said he was impressed with Mitchell’s game plans.

“I thought defensively, they did some great things, in terms of getting penetration on our line and causing some disruption.”

He said it’ll be about maintaining blocks and fixing the mistakes the team controls.