Mitchell runs past Alliance 41-14

The Mitchell Tigers steamrolled the Alliance Bulldogs 40-14 in their season opener.
Mitchell showcased a dominant offense Friday night woven together with a hobbling defense the ultimately proved too much for the Bulldog squad, despite a healthy dose of yellow flags from both sides.
The Tigers took control as early as possible, returning the opening kickoff for touchdown, which was helped along by a few Bulldog mistakes. They wouldn’t be letting off the gas pedal anytime soon. Alliance returned the favor and put up seven later in the quarter.
Tigers snatched their second score in the waning minute of the first quarter. Senior Rylan Aguallo — who’d been sharing the load of runs with Junior Austin Thyne — broke a 34-yard run by strafing along the left side of the field and leaving the Bulldogs in his dust.
Mitchell picked another two touchdowns in the second quarter, one from Senior Jaron Anderson and another from Aguallo.
At the half, the Tigers were up 27-7.
The halftime show included some waterworks. An Alliance High School marching band member tripped over a PVC pipe and water from the field’s sprinkler system fountained 40 feet into the air, scattering the percussion and brass sections. The band got back together again and finished the show.
It wasn’t all doom and gloom for the Bulldogs in their home opener, however. Alliance displayed some aerial acolytes in the closing minutes of the game with Senior Caeson Clarke tossing the ball 30-yard to Senior Chase King for their second and last touchdown of the game.
In their final drive, the Tigers took the ball down to the two-yard line but were pushed back five yards for another delay-of-game penalty. It was the last action of the game, which ended at the seven-yard line in Mitchell’s possession.
Mitchell Head Coach Nick Kuxhausen said the guys “came out taking care of business,” including Aguallo.
“Rylan (Aguallo) is a phenomenal back, he’s got a knack for finding the hole and making big plays, he was kind of our workhorse tonight,” he said after Friday’s game.
Head Coach Chris Seebohm said he was impressed with Mitchell’s game plans.
“I thought defensively, they did some great things, in terms of getting penetration on our line and causing some disruption.”
He said it’ll be about maintaining blocks and fixing the mistakes the team controls.
“We had some mistakes that are common in a week one game, I’m confident we’ll get them fixed and be ready to go next week.”
The Mitchell Tigers home opener is next friday. The Tigers will face off against the Burns Broncs of Wyoming in Mitchell.
Next Friday, Alliance is staying home and facing off against the York Dukes who smothered Crete in their first game 35-6 tonight.