Mitchell runs past Gering, 41-6

“We practice running up the middle a lot. We have a good line, so we thought we could do it. Then they blitzed a little bit, and we got away from that. I think we did good starting off with that,” he said. “We always run sweep or counter. Our guards pull really well. We got speed on the outside, so that helps a lot.”

He said Aguallo really takes advantage of having a great offensive line.

“It’s just a good combo. Our line does a great job getting him to the outside, and he’s gone because he’s just so fast,” Thyne said.

Aguallo struck again with 7:40 left in the second quarter to give the Tigers the 21-6 lead.

A lot of Aguallo’s yardage on the night came when after he appeared to be wrapped up by Gering’s defense, but Aguallo fought for more yardage.

“Yards after contact, that’s a big one. Keep my feet churning and good things will happen. Kudos to my linemen, because most of the times I was getting wrapped up was in the secondary.”

On their next possession, Mitchell’s drive stalled and they missed on a field goal to end the first half.