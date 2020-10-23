Mitchell runs past Sidney in regular season finale

MITCHELL — Mitchell overcame a sluggish first quarter to run to a 41-14 win over Sidney on Friday in the final game of the regular season.
“I think we just came out flat,” Mitchell running back Rylan Aguallo said. “I think we just didn’t execute to our full ability in the first quarter. Then we finally got our stuff in a group after that.”
Both teams were scoreless after the first quarter, but it didn’t take long for Mitchell to break that tie in the second. With just over a minute and a half into the second quarter, Agaullo raced 30 yards to the end zone to put Mitchell up 7-0 after Austing Thyne’s PAT sailed through the uprights.
After forcing Sidney to punt on the ensuing possession, Aguallo rocketed down the right sideline on a wildcat play for a 50-yard touchdown run and the 14-0 Tiger lead.
Aguallo said he felt like those two scores really gave his team the momentum.
“We’re a big play team,” he said. “We can pound it, if we need to, but the big plays definitely help us. Once we hit the hole, we have the ability to take it all the way to the house.”
Aguallo said the wildcat formation has been an effective weapon for the Tigers as well.
“We put it in at the beginning of the season,” he said. “It definitely adds another element and keeps teams on their feet, and we like that because we’re a run heavy team.”
Sidney answered back on their next drive. Micah Schneider hauled in a catch for a 59-yard gain to the 25 yard line, and Luke Holly capped off the drive with a 25-yard TD reception with 4:57 left in the half. The score cut the Tigers lead to 14-7.
Support Local Journalism
Mitchell wasn’t done just yet. Jackson Allen hauled in a 49-yard catch with 49 second left. Allen was hauled down at the 8. Aguallo got the ball down to the 1 on a wildcat play, before he punched it in for the TD. Aguallo’s third touchdown of the night gave Mitchell the 20-7 lead after the PAT failed.
Sidney got the ball to start the second half. It appeared Brock Knutson killed the Red Raider drive when he batted down a pass by Sidney quarterback Isak Doty. Sidney, though, converted on fourth down, setting up a 27-yard touchdown run by Zach Burke to cut the lead to 20-14 with 9:04 to go in the third.
Mitchell marched down the field on its next possession and was capped off by a 17-yard touchdown run by Aguallo, his fourth of the night. Aguallo ran in the two-point conversion for the 28-14 lead.
Sidney was driving down the field on its next possession, but Allen picked off Doty on the 15 with 1:33 left in the third.
It appeared the Red Raiders were going to get the stop after penalties put the Tigers at a third and long close to their own goal line. Aguallo, though, raced down field for a 67-yard gain to the 27. followed by a 17-yard run by Thyne that put Mtichell at the 10-yard line. After being assessed a 5-yard penalty, Aguallo took the ball 15-yards to paydirt for his fifth touchdown of the game to give Mitchell the 35-14 lead.
After forcing a Sidney three and out, Mitchell’s rushing attack again proved too powerful for the Red Raiders. Kadin Perez ran the ball for a 27-yard gain and Allen followed up with a 20-yard run to give Mitchell a 1st and goal from the 6. Allen punched in in from there. The Tigers took the 41-14 lead after the PAT failed.
Sidney again had a drive stalled by a turnover. Allen again intercepted a pass, this time at the 2 to seal the win with 1:05 to play.
Mitchell improves to 8-1 on the season, and likely will host a first-round playoff game next week.
Aguallo said whether or not they host a playoff game doesn’t matter much to them. They’re ready for their next task.
“If we get to (host a game), that would be great, but we’re also prepared to be on the road if we have to. We’re fired up,” he said. “Next week, you can guarantee we’re going to leave it all out there.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!