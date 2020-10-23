Mitchell runs past Sidney in regular season finale

Sidney answered back on their next drive. Micah Schneider hauled in a catch for a 59-yard gain to the 25 yard line, and Luke Holly capped off the drive with a 25-yard TD reception with 4:57 left in the half. The score cut the Tigers lead to 14-7.

Mitchell wasn’t done just yet. Jackson Allen hauled in a 49-yard catch with 49 second left. Allen was hauled down at the 8. Aguallo got the ball down to the 1 on a wildcat play, before he punched it in for the TD. Aguallo’s third touchdown of the night gave Mitchell the 20-7 lead after the PAT failed.

Sidney got the ball to start the second half. It appeared Brock Knutson killed the Red Raider drive when he batted down a pass by Sidney quarterback Isak Doty. Sidney, though, converted on fourth down, setting up a 27-yard touchdown run by Zach Burke to cut the lead to 20-14 with 9:04 to go in the third.

Mitchell marched down the field on its next possession and was capped off by a 17-yard touchdown run by Aguallo, his fourth of the night. Aguallo ran in the two-point conversion for the 28-14 lead.

Sidney was driving down the field on its next possession, but Allen picked off Doty on the 15 with 1:33 left in the third.