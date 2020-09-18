 Skip to main content
Mitchell runs to win over Chase County, 55-8
Mitchell runs to win over Chase County, 55-8

Mitchell runs to win over Chase County, 55-8

Mitchell's Luke Hessler sacks Chase County quarterback Ryan Bernhardt during their game on Friday, Sept. 18 in Mitchell.

 JEFF VAN PATTEN/Star-Herald

Mitchell's rushing attack proved too powerful for Chase County as the Tigers ran past Chase County 55-8 on Friday.

Mitchell stayed undefeated thanks to their rushing attack, led by Rylan Aguallo who scored two touchdowns within 26 seconds to close out the first half, and three for the game.

Freshman Cael Peters ran in two touchdowns. Peters scored in the second quarter and again in the fourth.

Stay with Star-Herald for more on this story.

Jeff Van Patten is the sports editor of the Star-Herald. Jeff can be reached by calling 308-632-9050 or emailing jeff.vanpatten@starherald.com.

