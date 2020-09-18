Mitchell runs to win over Chase County, 55-8

Mitchell's rushing attack proved too powerful for Chase County as the Tigers ran past Chase County 55-8 on Friday.
Mitchell stayed undefeated thanks to their rushing attack, led by Rylan Aguallo who scored two touchdowns within 26 seconds to close out the first half, and three for the game.
Freshman Cael Peters ran in two touchdowns. Peters scored in the second quarter and again in the fourth.
Stay with Star-Herald for more on this story.
