Mitchell takes fourth at state golf tournament
Mitchell's Cael Peters tees off on Hole No. 12 during the Class C state tournament at the Kearney Country Club.

 BUCK MAHONEY/Kearney Hub

KEARNEY — The Mitchell boys golf team had a solid outing on Wednesday to take fourth place in the Class C NSAA State Golf Championship.

After shooting an 85 in the first round on Tuesday, Austin Thyne rebounded with an 80 in Wednesday’s second round.

Freshman Cael Peters ended in a four-way tie for 15th. Peters slid a little in the standings after the second round.

After the first round, Peters was sitting in eighth place just eight strokes back from the leader. Peters ended the tournament with a score of 167.

The Tigers’ Mykin Marcoe carded a 100 on Wednesday to finish at 184 and tied for 41st. Burke Schneider finished two strokes behind Marcoe with a 186.

Jaron Anderson carded a 204 after rebounding in the second round for Mitchell.

Kimball’s Jesse Heide had a two-day score of 183 for a two-way at 39th with scores of 93 in the first round and carding a 90 in the second.

Brady Newkirk led the Bridgeport boys with a total score of 180 for a tie at 34th.

Bridgeport’s Bayer Sterkel and Braxten Swires tied for 45th at 185. Also for the Bulldogs, Bodhi Dohse had a two-round total of 207, and Holden Schultz carded a 236.

In Class B, Alliance claimed sixth-place in team scoring.

Crayten Cyza led the way carding a 161 ending in a four-way tie for 9th place.

Caeson Clarke shot a 174 for 34th. Jaron Matulka shaved eight strokes off of his game to finish at 176.

Taytom Timbers had a two-day total of 180, and Tristen Timbers scored a 198.

Morrill’s Brody Brown shot an 81 in the first, and had 88 in the second to finish 17th with a score of 169.

The Lions’ Kolten McMacken finished with a 220 for a tie at 79.

Jeff Van Patten is the sports editor of the Star-Herald. Jeff can be reached by calling 308-632-9048 or emailing jeff.vanpatten@starherald.com.

