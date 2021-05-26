Mitchell takes fourth at state golf tournament

KEARNEY — The Mitchell boys golf team had a solid outing on Wednesday to take fourth place in the Class C NSAA State Golf Championship.
After shooting an 85 in the first round on Tuesday, Austin Thyne rebounded with an 80 in Wednesday’s second round.
Freshman Cael Peters ended in a four-way tie for 15th. Peters slid a little in the standings after the second round.
The PVC Gering seniors cruise to 7-0 win over Alliance. The Alliance juniors needed a sixth-inning run to earn a 4-3 over B&C Steel juniors.
After the first round, Peters was sitting in eighth place just eight strokes back from the leader. Peters ended the tournament with a score of 167.
The Tigers’ Mykin Marcoe carded a 100 on Wednesday to finish at 184 and tied for 41st. Burke Schneider finished two strokes behind Marcoe with a 186.
Jaron Anderson carded a 204 after rebounding in the second round for Mitchell.
Kimball’s Jesse Heide had a two-day score of 183 for a two-way at 39th with scores of 93 in the first round and carding a 90 in the second.
Brady Newkirk led the Bridgeport boys with a total score of 180 for a tie at 34th.
Bridgeport’s Bayer Sterkel and Braxten Swires tied for 45th at 185. Also for the Bulldogs, Bodhi Dohse had a two-round total of 207, and Holden Schultz carded a 236.
In Class B, Alliance claimed sixth-place in team scoring.
Crayten Cyza led the way carding a 161 ending in a four-way tie for 9th place.
Caeson Clarke shot a 174 for 34th. Jaron Matulka shaved eight strokes off of his game to finish at 176.
Taytom Timbers had a two-day total of 180, and Tristen Timbers scored a 198.
Morrill’s Brody Brown shot an 81 in the first, and had 88 in the second to finish 17th with a score of 169.
The Lions’ Kolten McMacken finished with a 220 for a tie at 79.