Mitchell takes fourth at state golf tournament

KEARNEY — The Mitchell boys golf team had a solid outing on Wednesday to take fourth place in the Class C NSAA State Golf Championship.

After shooting an 85 in the first round on Tuesday, Austin Thyne rebounded with an 80 in Wednesday’s second round.

Freshman Cael Peters ended in a four-way tie for 15th. Peters slid a little in the standings after the second round.

After the first round, Peters was sitting in eighth place just eight strokes back from the leader. Peters ended the tournament with a score of 167.

The Tigers’ Mykin Marcoe carded a 100 on Wednesday to finish at 184 and tied for 41st. Burke Schneider finished two strokes behind Marcoe with a 186.

Jaron Anderson carded a 204 after rebounding in the second round for Mitchell.

Kimball’s Jesse Heide had a two-day score of 183 for a two-way at 39th with scores of 93 in the first round and carding a 90 in the second.

Brady Newkirk led the Bridgeport boys with a total score of 180 for a tie at 34th.

Bridgeport’s Bayer Sterkel and Braxten Swires tied for 45th at 185. Also for the Bulldogs, Bodhi Dohse had a two-round total of 207, and Holden Schultz carded a 236.