Mitchell tops Gordon-Rushville to win own volleyball invite

The Mitchell volleyball team won three matches Saturday ending with a win over Gordon-Rushville to claim the Mitchell Invite.

The Tigers and Mustangs entered the final match both with 2-0 marks. Mitchell earned a 3-set win over Bayard 25-12, 22-25, 25-21 before downing Hemingford 25-9, 25-15. Gordon-Rushville opened the invite with a 25-18, 25-6 win over Hemingford before disposing of Bayard 25-17, 25-16. Bayard went 1-2 in the tourney after dropping Hemingford 25-14-19.

The title match was close between the two Class C schools. Senior Josie Jenkins, who led the team with seven kills and 11 digs in the win over the Mustangs, said they played well on the night.

“We came out in the first match against Bayard and our first set was super good,” Jenkins said. “And then we came out in the next two matches with energy and enthusiasm and we just all wanted to get in there and go and just play our game.”

And, to pick up three wins on the day was huge for a Mitchell team that improved to 13-4 on the season after dropping matches to Sidney and Gering on Thursday.