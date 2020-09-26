Mitchell tops Gordon-Rushville to win own volleyball invite

The Mitchell volleyball team won three matches Saturday ending with a win over Gordon-Rushville to claim the Mitchell Invite.
The Tigers and Mustangs entered the final match both with 2-0 marks. Mitchell earned a 3-set win over Bayard 25-12, 22-25, 25-21 before downing Hemingford 25-9, 25-15. Gordon-Rushville opened the invite with a 25-18, 25-6 win over Hemingford before disposing of Bayard 25-17, 25-16. Bayard went 1-2 in the tourney after dropping Hemingford 25-14-19.
The title match was close between the two Class C schools. Senior Josie Jenkins, who led the team with seven kills and 11 digs in the win over the Mustangs, said they played well on the night.
“We came out in the first match against Bayard and our first set was super good,” Jenkins said. “And then we came out in the next two matches with energy and enthusiasm and we just all wanted to get in there and go and just play our game.”
And, to pick up three wins on the day was huge for a Mitchell team that improved to 13-4 on the season after dropping matches to Sidney and Gering on Thursday.
“We came out knowing we wanted to win and wanted to go out and play hard,” Jenkins said. “We came out with our energy and that is something that we focus on as a team is energy. It was a lot of fun. It is fun to play these teams and to be competitive with Gordon-Rushville especially.”
The Gordon-Rushville game was tight. The first set saw Mitchell lead from start to finish. The Tigers held a 13-7 lead after a couple service points from Angelica Guitierrez. Gordon-Rushville came back and sliced the deficit to 16-13.
Mitchell rebounded as Jayden Kanno went on a 5-point service run that included kills from Hayley Blackstone and Kendra Hrasky while getting two ace serves for a 22-13 lead. The Mustangs Bree Lovell had two service points to start a comeback and get to within 22-16, but a kill from Makena Chambers stopped the Mustang run and then Chambers served the final two points for the 25-16 win.
The second set was just as close at the beginning. Mitchell jumped out to a 7-2 lead behind two Jenkins’ points only to watch the Mustangs come back to cut the lead to 7-6 and then 9-8.
Mitchell went up 14-9 on two Gutierrez points only to watch Gordon-Rushville come back to tie the match at 14-14 on four Reaghan Shultz points. Mitchell got the serve back and Marjie Schmitt went on a 5-point service run to push the lead to 20-14.
The Tigers then went up 22-15 and then won the match 25-16 after two Jenkins service points including the match-winner on an ace serve.
Mitchell finished the match with 18 kills, led by Jenkins with seven kills followed by four from Chambers and three from Blackstone. Kanno, Jenkins, and Gutierrez each had two ace serves, while Trinity Penn had two solo blocks.
Jenkins led the team with 11 digs followed by Avery Hobbs with 10 digs, and Gutierrez with six digs. Schmid had 16 set assists.
In Mitchell’s win against Hemingford, Jenkins had six kills followed by four each from Penn and Chambers, and three each from Schmitt and Addison Lashley. Chambers had two aces while Penn had a solo block. Hobbs led the way with 10 digs in the Bobcat win while Schmitt and Gutierrez each ahd five digs. Schmitt finished with 15 set assists.
Jenkins led the Tigers in the Bayard win with 17 kills and eight digs. Schmitt finished with 13 digs and 28 set assists, while Hobbs had 19 digs.
Also for the Tigers, Gutierrez had nine digs while Kanno and Hrasky each had six digs, and Blackstone four digs. Penn had two solo blocks and two aces, while Chambers and Schmitt each had seven kills.
Mitchell will be back in action Tuesday when they host rival Mitchell.
“It is definitely a rivalry and we know they will be coming out swinging at us,” Jenkins said. “We want to get out there and control the game from the start.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!