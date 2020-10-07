 Skip to main content
Mitchell volleyball takes down Morrill on Tuesday
Mitchell volleyball takes down Morrill on Tuesday

MITCHELL — The Mitchell volleyball team received nine kills from Caani Banks and the Tigers topped rival Morrill in four sets 25-19, 17-25, 30-28, 25-13 Tuesday night in Mitchell.

Mitchell finished the match with 37 total kills. Besides Banks with nine, freshman Anna Cheek pounded down seven kills. Cheek was also strong from the service line, recording seven aces with 17 points. Cheek also had two blocks and four digs on the night.

The Highway 26 rivals split the first two sets with Mitchell winning the first set 25-19 before the Lions won the second 25-17. The third set was an epic battle that needed overtime. In the end, Mitchell came out on top 30-28 in the third and then cruised to the fourth set win 25-13 for the match.

Mitchell also received six kills each from Kendra Hrasky and Marjie Schmitt, while Addison Lashley tallied four kills.

The Tigers finished with 14 ace serves with their strong serving game. Besides Cheek’s seven aces, Schmitt and Hayley Blackstone each had three. Schmitt had 11 service points while Emma Robbins and Dionicia Rodriguez each had eight points.

Blackstone led the Tigers with 25 digs while Rodriquez had 21. Schmitt had 30 set assists in the win.

Mitchell improves to 16-4 on the season will next be in action on Saturday when they compete in the Western Conference tournament in Gering.

