Mitchell volleyball wins triangular

The Mitchell volleyball team won a home triangular on Monday, downing Creek Valley and Bayard to move to 18-9 on the season.
The Tigers were led by Josie Jenkins with nine kills in the 25-15, 25-13 over Creek Valley. The nightcap with Bayard was a tougher contest, but Mitchell survived in three sets 25-12, 16-25, 25-22. The other match in the triangular saw Bayard take out Creek Valley 25-19, 26-24.
Mitchell’s contest with Creek Valley saw Marjie Schmitt finish with a double-double. Schmitt, the junior setter, tallied 10 points, and 16 assists in the win. Schmitt also had a kill, an ace serve, a block, and five digs.
Jenkins, a senior, also had a big game. Jenkins finished with 10 digs with her nine kills. The Tigers also received three kills from senior Makena Chambers, and two each from Addison Lashley and Trinity Penn. Penn also added six points and four solo blocks.
Support Local Journalism
Jayden Kanno finished with five digs, while Angelica Gutierrez and Avery Hobbs each had four digs.
Mitchell’s win over Bayard saw Schmitt and Jenkins each tally a double-double. Schmitt had 15 digs and 21 set assists, while Jenkins tallied 10 digs and 10 kills.
Mitchell finished with 28 kills on the night against Bayard. Chambers also tallied nine kills while Cami Banks finished with five.
The Tigers had a pair of players finish with double-figure points. Penn had 13 points with four aces, while Hobbs had 10 points. Penn also had two solo blocks, while Hobbs led the way with 20 digs. Kanno also tallied 10 digs in the win.
Mitchell and Bayard will now enter sub-districts beginning on Monday. Mitchell will compete in Class C1, sub-district 12 tournament along with Sidney, Chadron, and Ogallala. Bayard will be in the C2-12 sub-districts with Bridgeport, Morrill, Gordon-Rushville, and Hemingford.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!