Mitchell volleyball wins triangular

The Mitchell volleyball team won a home triangular on Monday, downing Creek Valley and Bayard to move to 18-9 on the season.

The Tigers were led by Josie Jenkins with nine kills in the 25-15, 25-13 over Creek Valley. The nightcap with Bayard was a tougher contest, but Mitchell survived in three sets 25-12, 16-25, 25-22. The other match in the triangular saw Bayard take out Creek Valley 25-19, 26-24.

Mitchell’s contest with Creek Valley saw Marjie Schmitt finish with a double-double. Schmitt, the junior setter, tallied 10 points, and 16 assists in the win. Schmitt also had a kill, an ace serve, a block, and five digs.

Jenkins, a senior, also had a big game. Jenkins finished with 10 digs with her nine kills. The Tigers also received three kills from senior Makena Chambers, and two each from Addison Lashley and Trinity Penn. Penn also added six points and four solo blocks.

Jayden Kanno finished with five digs, while Angelica Gutierrez and Avery Hobbs each had four digs.

Mitchell’s win over Bayard saw Schmitt and Jenkins each tally a double-double. Schmitt had 15 digs and 21 set assists, while Jenkins tallied 10 digs and 10 kills.